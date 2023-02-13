Natalie Roser, a gorgeous Australian model, recently showed off her bikini body as she enjoyed a beach day in her home country along with some fun in the sun.

She struck a pose against a blue sky backdrop with frothy waves that gave a view of the beauty of Australian nature.

Of course, it was Natalie who stole all the attention with a glowing tan in a sage green bikini that featured spaghetti straps, raindrop-shaped cutouts, and simple bottoms that emphasized her hourglass curves.

She posted a carousel full of several poses, with the first showing her arms lifted in the air as she looked at the camera with a sultry stare and others where she broke out into a big, wide grin.

The last photo was a full-body shot that honed in on her incredibly long legs — the epitome of gym-honed and perfect.

Her dirty blonde hair was naturally in beach waves and blew around in the breeze, while she kept her makeup bronzed and glowing.

Clearly, no caption was necessary, as she simply put a beach wave emoji and received over 20,000 likes.

Natalie Roser keeps fit by doing pilates and she’s an Alo ambassador

As for how Natalie keeps her body so fit, it’s easy to see on her Instagram where she has shared a few of her workouts while endorsing the activewear brand Alo.

Natalie posted a video of one of her workouts where she was seen wearing a sizzling red sports bra with matching spandex shorts from Alo.

The model lifted weights and looked incredibly intense as she got her sweat on while looking at the camera with a serious workout face.

She revealed in her caption that she’s an Alo ambassador, something several influencers take part in including former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio.

She wrote, “New @alo giving me all the power vibes today.”

Natalie is a fan of pilates as well and wore Alo once again while doing a sweaty session on a balcony overlooking the crystal clear ocean. With an enviable workout spot like that, it’s not surprising she finds the motivation to exercise.

In her video, she threw on a black sports bra with dark purple spandex leggings and pinned her hair up in a clip. Mostly, she was proving to her followers and Instagram viewers everywhere that she does indeed look glamorous 24/7, including while exercising.

Natalie is the founder of the lingerie brand Rose and Bare

When she’s not busy working out or modeling, Natalie is working on her own business, Rose and Bare.

The lingerie brand sells nude bras and underwear with every skin tone in mind. They may not be lacey and full of frills, but they are incredibly soft and perfect for everyday wear.

The majority of the bras, regardless of type or fit, go for $57 while a pack of underwear is $32.

On the About page, the site reads, “Rose and Bare is the underwear you’ll live in. It’s the bra you’ll wear to work each day, the briefs you won’t have to constantly adjust, the strapless that won’t dig into your skin.”

Sounds like a great brand that won’t have you taking your bra off first thing after walking into your house.