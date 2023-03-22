Australian model Natalie Roser did what she does best when she slipped into a bikini for a little photoshoot in Australia, complete with her signature dazzling smile.

The blonde bombshell wore a bright blue bikini top with fitted cups, a halter neck, and matching simple bottoms. She went for some unique footwear as she sported blue and white Crocs, but that didn’t take away from the sexy vibe.

She posed in front of an old wooden house that appeared to be situated near the beach as she threw her blonde hair back in the first shot and put her arms over her head in a confident pose.

Further shots showed her laughing and having a good time and a standing pose while looking away in the quintessential influencer posture. She accessorized with beige sunglasses and allowed her bouncy curls to fall down her shoulders.

Her incredibly bronzed tan emphasized her toned figure and looked captivating against the contrast of her blue swimsuit.

She captioned the post, “Stretch & Swim 🐬.”

Natalie Roser wore a bikini from the swimwear brand Maoi Swim

Her bikini was from the swimwear brand Maoi Swim, a popular and eco-friendly brand in Australia that counts surfers Anastasia Ashley and Alana Blanchard as fans.

Natalie could be seen wearing the Aloha Top, which costs $115, has supportive underwire adjustable straps, and is made from recycled rib material.

The Classic Bottom in blue rib, which Natalie paired with the top, costs $90 and is the most versatile, going with every top in the collection.

The brand features several basic style bikinis in a color-blocking pattern with bright colors like orange and light pink and basic black and blue hues.

Natalie wore her own brand Rose and Bare, on the cover of Maxim New Zealand

Of course, Natalie doesn’t forget to represent some of her own brands, especially her intimate line Rose and Bare.

She wore a black bra and underwear from the brand when she appeared on the cover of Maxim New Zealand in February.

Natalie slid on the Lace Bralette, which cost $55, and Lace G, $13. Both featured a bit of lace detailing, as well as decorative gold hoops that work to help adjust the straps.

The model revealed in her caption that she had been offline for a few days and returned to see her Maxim cover.

In a previous interview with the publication, Natalie claimed she feels sexiest when she can choose her own outfit, wearing her own brand on the cover must have suited her just fine.

She said, “When I get to feel like myself in a dress that I love. In my line of work I’m often wearing clothes I don’t like or having my hair and make-up done in a way I feel doesn’t suit me, so it’s nice when I have control over what I look like.”

Keep an eye on Natalie’s Instagram for more bikini inspiration and Australian sunshine if it’s still cold and gray where you live.