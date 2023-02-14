Model Morgan Ketzner has turned up the heat with her latest Instagram post — sizzling in a string bikini as she vacations in St Barts.

The photo shows her posing in the lime-green leopard-print swimsuit on a tropical beach.

The island’s green hills providing a stunning backdrop as a clear blue sky stretches away above her.

She lifts her arms to her head while leaning at the hips, showing off her toned figure and sending hearts racing.

“Just another day at the office ✨,” she joked in the caption.

Fans were quick to joke that if standing on a beach is what people do at their office nowadays, most of us must be in the wrong profession.

“I need an office day like yours,” remarked one follower in the comments. “Morgan, your office ROCKS,” wrote another.

Pic credit: @morganketzner/Instagram

Morgan is living the jet-setting model lifestyle

Morgan splits her time between various sunny locations, including Miami, Costa Rica, St Barts, Palm Beach, and Arizona. And she is happy to take her 1 million fans along for the ride, with her Instagram a constant source of bikini pics and beach shots as she travels the globe.

It seems like Morgan is never content with just one destination for long, though. She reveals in her Instagram bio that she will be flying from St Barts to Puerto Vallarta in Mexico later this month.

Morgan’s money-making ventures

How does Morgan make all this possible? As a model, Morgan makes money through various different avenues, including promotional work, affiliate sales, and collaborations — regularly posting on her social media about the brands she enjoys.

With her growing following and breathtaking beauty, it’s no surprise that companies are lining up to work with her — with the model regularly incorporating her love of travel into her sponsored content.

As well as Instagram, Morgan has a growing fan-base on TikTok, where she also makes money by promoting brands.

It’s not just her promotional work that pays the bills, however. Morgan also offers exclusive content for subscribers — a business model that has proven to be incredibly lucrative for many models.

While she may be living the life that we all want but few of us can afford, at least we can live vicariously through her Instagram page, right?

And who knows, with a bit of hard work and dedication, maybe one day we too can be living the dream on a beach somewhere. Or we could just keep scrolling through Morgan’s Instagram and pretend that we’re there. The choice is yours!