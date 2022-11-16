Morgan Ketzner sizzles in a tiny blue bikini. @morganketzner/Instagram

Morgan Ketzner showed off her incredible figure in a teeny blue bikini by an amazing view.

The blue color of the bikini perfectly matched the clear ocean and open sky behind Morgan. The style of the bikini accentuated her toned abs and her amazing physique.

Morgan put her blonde hair up into a high ponytail that rested on the top of her head and allowed the camera to capture more of her beautiful face. Her makeup was soft and understated with pink lips, rosy cheeks, and highlights.

The fashion model struck several gorgeous poses to reveal the bikini’s style and her toned body. She also flashed a contagious and happy smile in the last photo.

Morgan posed in front of a view of Saint Barthelemy that was nearly as breathtaking as she was. The view featured a beautiful, turquoise ocean and a portion of the island with green trees covering it.

The social media star’s overall look was gorgeous, and she appeared to be content while spending quality time under the sun. She posted the series of photos to Instagram on Tuesday with the caption, “St. Barths Archives.”

Morgan Ketzner models for Fresh Hoods

Morgan posted a stunning series of photos in a colorful sweater over a white bikini to model for Fresh Hoods.

The sweater had a white backdrop with pops of light purple, blue, and yellow splashed over it, as well as an image of a smiling pizza slice. The star looked absolutely incredible, and it’s clear why Fresh Hoods would want her to model its clothing.

Morgan showed off the sweater in front of a beautiful view in Palm Beach, Florida, with a lively blue ocean, white sands, and a clear sky that was freckled with pink clouds.

The model captioned her post, “Cotton candy skies” alongside an emoji of a colorful lollipop.

Morgan Ketzner is ‘busy’ in a teeny bikini

Morgan is known for her amazing bikini posts, and she shared a series of photos in a little floral bikini in Scottsdale, Arizona. The white bikini featured light pink and blue flowers and the style of the swimsuit complemented her toned physique.

The fashionista paired the bikini with a sheer white jacket and dark sunglasses with gold rims. She accessorized with a couple of gold necklaces, bracelets, and rings.

Morgan’s wavy blonde hair matched her look perfectly, her makeup was lovely as usual, and her nails were painted white.

Morgan captioned her post, “She’s Busy.”