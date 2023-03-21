Model Morgan Ketzner appears to have the world at her fingertips, and quite literally, as she has a social media page full of almost nothing but beach shots, swimwear, and smiles.

The bronzed babe is all about the sunny photos, leaving followers green with envy who may still be battling the cold, gray winter weather.

She shared a recent bikini shot as she stood in the doorway of what appeared to be a hotel and decided to do a little impromptu photoshoot.

Morgan wore a black and white top that came down halfway to her stomach with sleeves on the side that looked as if it was a stretchy material. She paired the unique top with matching white bottoms in a more basic style.

Her blonde hair was left down and falling along her shoulders, and she kept her makeup completely natural, which emphasized her incredibly bronzed glow.

It looks as if she hasn’t spent any time under cloudy skies over the winter. If her tan wasn’t enough evidence, her social media profile is full of swimwear pictures from warm climates throughout the holidays.

Morgan Ketzner previously stayed at the Cuixmala resort in Mexico

Some of her vacation destinations have included St. Barts, Costa Rica, and Mexico, where she stayed at the famed Cuixmala resort.

The luxury eco-resort, where influencer Emily Elizabeth recently stayed, features several smaller bungalows decorated in a traditional Mexican hacienda style.

However, for bigger groups, they have several villas available with private pools and lots of bedrooms.

Morgan wore straw hats from Lack of Color Australia

While staying at the resort, Morgan took several stunning shots, including one in which she wore a blue and white floral bikini along with a straw hat to protect her skin from the intense sun.

She brought many different hats on the trip from Lack of Color Australia, a brand selling several varieties of summer hats. They count singer Jessica Simpson and actress Vanessa Hudgens as fans.

In her post, Morgan appeared to be wearing something similar to the Palma Fedora, which costs $109.

Morgan has endorsed fast fashion giant Shein several times

Morgan is clearly a big lover of fashion, especially summer ensembles, and works as an ambassador for fast fashion giant Shein.

She frequently posts clothing hauls on her Instagram and YouTube channel while offering her 1 million followers discount codes for the brand.

In a recent post, she wore a green and white strapless bikini top with matching high-waisted pants in the same pattern.

She posted the fun images from her hotel balcony in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico making sure she took advantage of the perfect lighting.

The brand is currently holding a massive spring sale with up to 70% off on an insane amount of products, including makeup, exercise equipment, purses, and even fake nails.

Keep an eye on Morgan’s Instagram for more Shein discount codes in the future, as well as codes for other brands she endorses.