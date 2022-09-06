Model Mahina Florence stuns in lime green string bikini

Model Mahina Florence stuns in a lime green string bikini. Pic credit: @mahinaflorence/Instagram

Model Mahina Florence was striking in a lime green string bikini while exploring a beautiful island with her husband, Nathan Florence.

The string bikini featured two different shades of lime green, letting Mahina perfectly match the lush landscape. The placement of the string straps on both the top and bottoms accentuated the model’s incredible physique.

The gorgeous model wore her long dark hair swooped over to one side, and the locks fell gracefully over her right shoulder. Her face was as lovely and natural as the beauty around her, and she flashed a charming smile.

Mahina’s husband, athlete, and professional surfer Nathan Florence looked equally as happy as he rocked messy curls and a shirtless look. The couple seemed to love their adventures as they snapped their first selfie.

The environment was as stunning as the couple, featuring caves, cliffs, and clear water that waved with life. In the series of photos that Mahina posted to her Instagram, she included a video of birds swooping around the region to show the island’s loveliness.

The fitness model posted her amazing bikini look to Instagram with the caption, “A little afternoon spent exploring our beautiful island,” with a green heart emoji and a bird emoji. Fans adored the post, and compliments for Mahina came pouring in.

Mahina Florence co-founded a swimwear line

Mahina co-founded a swimwear line with model and professional surfer Julia Muniz Robinson called MAOI SWIM. The swimsuits are sustainable and ethically made, and the brand seems to be proud of supporting women.

The swimwear line offers various swimsuit styles that are sure to appeal to a variety of women. The latest Instagram post showed off the Maoi collection with models sporting the swimwear in a gorgeous tropical location.

The swimsuits are available at maoiswim.com, and the swimwear line is also on Instagram at @maoiswim.

Mahina Florence is popular on social media

Mahina has 148,000 followers on Instagram, and her posts receive thousands of likes. Mahina uses her Instagram to promote her swimwear line, but her fans also love to keep up with her daily life.

In one video the model posted to Instagram, she showed how she keeps up her incredible physique by working out in the gym. Mahina performed deadlifts and squats in the video and showed off just how talented and hardworking she is.

In addition to Instagram, Mahina has a TikTok and a YouTube channel.