Island beauty Mahina Florence has taken to Instagram to show off one of her regular self-care rituals: the refreshing ice bath she takes following a sauna.

In the video, Mahina can be seen lounging in a beautiful outdoor bathtub filled with ice, surrounded by her garden’s lush greenery.

The camera captures her serene expression as she dips her toes in the water and sinks deeper into the chilly depths.

It’s enough to make even the most hardcore sunbather crave a little frosty pampering.

But Mahina’s not just soaking up the cool vibes for fun … she’s a woman on a mission!

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to her caption, the Hawaiian beauty aims for 2-3 rounds of a 15-minute sauna session followed by a 3-minute ice bath for each of her 3-5 weekly recovery sessions.

Phew, that’s a lot of math for a chill session. But we’re not here to judge, we’re just here to marvel at Mahina’s dedication to her body and health.

Mahina’s latest collab

The post was actually a sneaky collaboration with the brand GoMacro, with the model also sharing a video of her snacking on their new Mint Chocolate Chip flavor bar. Talk about multitasking!

In her separate post, Mahina can be seen nibbling on the aforementioned bar, giving it a glowing review as her “favorite go-to post-recovery session snack”.

We can only imagine that the bar is packed with all sorts of magical ingredients that help her recover from all that modeling and influencer-ing. Maybe some unicorn dust and mermaid tears, who knows?

Kidding aside, the bars are actually full of goodness, and are certified organic, vegan and gluten-free. They’re even made with 100% renewable energy.

It’s enough to make us want to take a dip in the ice bath ourselves (okay, maybe just the snack part).

Mahina’s work with top brands

Mahina isn’t just a snacker extraordinaire. She’s become a bona fide businesswoman by earning her keep promoting fitness, fashion, lifestyle, and beauty products.

Then there’s her modeling work, with Mahina — who is repped by The Industry New York, The Industry LA and Renew Artists Hawaii — having posed for many of the world’s top brands and publications, including Coca-Cola, Cadillac, British Vogue, GQ, Lauren by Ralph Lauren and Nordstrom.

Other brands she’s worked for include Lululemon, Vans, Walmart, Wrangler and Target. Is there anything this girl can’t sell?

Keep on keeping on, Mahina. We’ll be watching (and snacking) from the sidelines.