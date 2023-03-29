Lindsey Pelas is all about glamorous photoshoots and may just be this generation’s Pamela Anderson, with her striking resemblance to the former Baywatch babe.

The blonde bombshell recently posed for a new shoot with photographer Perazna who counts Australian model Natalie Roser, swimsuit model Cindy Prado, and golf influencer Bri Teresi as fans.

The model took her Pamela Anderson resemblance and channeled it into her recent photos in which she wore black leather and threw her voluminous blonde waves into a clip on her head with strands falling in her face.

Her makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Nova Kaplan who has worked with Chrissy Teigen and Stassie Karanikolaou. She wore thin eyebrows, an incredibly dark, smokey eye, and darkly lined lips with nude lipstick, all giving her the Baywatch star’s look.

She went ultra-sexy with her ensemble, wearing a black leather corset that laced up in the front with major dominatrix vibes. It featured spaghetti straps and a halter neck as well and cinched in her waist to emphasize her hourglass figure.

Lindsey added a pair of thigh-high black velvet boots and stood in front of a white background with a black metal chair, using that as her only prop.

She captioned her post, “only the real can relate 😏🖤.”

Lindsey Pelas’ photographer shared several photos from the glam shoot

Lindsey’s photographer posted the photos to her own Instagram and added a few unseen shots, like the first one that showed the model with a pair of 90s-style cat-eye sunglasses.

She also shared shots of Lindsey in a black velvet dress with a plunging neckline, along with her blonde hair left down in big, romantic waves.

Lindsey also wore a white one-piece suit and another leather outfit that featured edgier chains.

Perazna captioned the post, “If you ignore your feelings they will get your attention in other ways. 💘.”

Lindsey wore blue lingerie from Honey Birdette

Lindsey doesn’t tag her outfit brands very often, but when she does, it’s always a good one.

In March, she took a selfie wearing blue lace lingerie from Honey Birdette that featured black material with blue flowers all over it.

Honey Birdette has several celebrity fans including Vanessa Hudgens, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Kindly Myers.

Lindsey wore the Whitney Princess Blue Bra, which costs $120, along with the matching Whitney Princess Blue Thong, which costs $75. On top, she paired the pieces with a garter belt in the same pattern that costs $100.

The model captioned her post, “late night and I was thirstyyyy 👄.”