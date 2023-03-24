Model Lindsey Pelas is not necessarily a household name but the blonde bombshell has added influencer to her resume as well and that has definitely garnered her a lot of attention online.

She amassed an incredible 8.7 million Instagram followers with her sultry selfies, swimwear shots, and fitness videos all while looking glamorous on every occasion.

She has appeared in several big-name publications such as GQ, Maxim, Glamour, and Playboy. Clearly, Lindsey has made it big since growing up near the small town of Independence, Louisiana, and later attending Louisiana State University.

She continued with her swimwear aesthetic in her most recent Instagram Story as she was seen in a tiny white and black string bikini that was made from a crochet material.

Though she didn’t tag who made the bikini, it appears to be the Becca Bikini from celebrity favorite Andi Bagus. Influencer Grace Boor has been seen in several bikinis from the brand, as has Bella Hadid.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lindsey’s bikini is the sand and black color and costs $59, though it also comes in several other hues including hot pink, lime green, and bright orange.

Lindsey appeared to be enjoying a day by the pool as it was seen in the background along with a clear blue sky, and lots of sunshine.

Her blonde hair blew in the breeze as she smiled down at the camera with a full face of makeup that included long lashes, and dark pink lipstick.

Lindsey Pelas posed by the pool in a white and black crochet bikini. Pic credit: @lindseypelas/Instagram

Lindsey Pelas has visited the Amalfi Coast and Mykonos

The blonde beauty is an avid traveler, sharing posts from enviable locations like the Amalfi Coast in Italy and Mykonos.

In her July post from Mykonos, she posed in a high-waisted brown bikini that emphasized her gorgeous model curves.

Lindsey appeared to be exceptionally lucky with the weather as she posed on a chair overlooking the most stunning view of the blue sky meeting the clear blue ocean.

There wasn’t much to say as she let the pictures do the talking, but she did make sure to tell her followers, “Hi 😚.”

Lindsey wore Ana Cheri’s activewear line Cheri Fit as she exercised at the gym

Judging by her bikini pictures from Mykonos, Lindsey works hard in the gym to achieve her incredibly toned physique and often shares the videos on her Instagram.

Last June, she shared a clip of herself that started off with some jumping jacks and went into an intense workout that featured deadlifts.

She wore a flattering pair of clinging leggings from Ana Cheri’s activewear line, Cheri Fit.

It looked like she was wearing something similar to the Pink Lift Seamless Leggings which cost $15 and feature a seamless lifting pattern in the back

The brand recently added new long-sleeved tops to the site featuring a cropped bottom with ruching at the chest. They cost $45 and come in blue, white, and olive green.

Keep an eye on Lindsey’s Instagram for more exercise videos and swimwear shots.