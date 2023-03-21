Model Lilia Weddell may not be a household name quite yet, but she’s on her way there if she continues featuring in the stunning photoshoots in which she has appeared lately.

The blonde bombshell took part in a recent Guess campaign, and it was hard to say what decade the outfit was inspired by.

It definitely had retro 70s vibes, but Lilia gave off major 90s supermodel energy in her looks, with a bit of 80s music video inspiration thrown in; in a nutshell, it was a mix of everything from decades past.

She showed off the lingerie from the popular brand, including a black silk bra with matching bottoms and high-waisted fishnet stockings on top.

She wore chunky gold jewelry as well, and her blonde hair was incredibly curly and voluminous for the outdoor shoot.

Lilia also sported a bright red silk bra with a high-waisted white skirt as she sat in front of greenery and held her blonde locks on top of her head.

It appeared as if she was at the pool of a luxurious hotel. She revealed in her caption that the photoshoot took place in Lugano, Switzerland.

She wrote, “a dreamy day in lugano for @guess.”

The Swiss mountains in the background added to the high-fashion look of the shoot, with Lilia seen standing tall under the imposing view.

Lilia Weddell posed for Guess and the brand recently added new pieces

Guess recently added to its lingerie and beachwear collection with lots of florals and pastel pink pieces for spring. The All Over Print One-Piece is a strapless design featuring a cut-out in the back and costs $143.

It comes in two different colors: a pink and white ocean theme with seashells and a blue and white floral pattern.

The brand has also added a new logo theme that looks very much inspired by the famous Calvin Klein logo bra and underwear sets.

The Triangle Bra with Logo Band costs $36 and comes in black, white, or beige with a matching thong or briefs sold separately.

Lilia previously posed for the Boux Avenue Christmas campaign

Lilia is no stranger to lingerie work and has been a major brand ambassador for the intimate brand Boux Avenue.

The model took part in a Christmas campaign wearing several lace pieces, including a black bra with thicker lace detailing at the top, along with matching underwear and a garter belt.

She also donned a few one-piece suits and a green lace bra and underwear set with a sparkling choker at the top for a Christmas vibe.

The brand sells matching bra and underwear sets, lingerie, nightgowns, and pajamas. They currently have a 50% off sale going on right now, with tons of bra and underwear sets in pastel pinks and light green available.

Lilia features on the website in the black Helana High Neck Plunge Bra, which has been marked down from $54 to $28.