Leonie Hanne’s face. Pic credit: @leoniehanne/Instagram

Leonie Hanne had a total princess moment as she attended the Ralph Lauren fashion show in Los Angeles last night.

The stunning model and influencer went full glam for the show, wearing a strapless off-white gown in a textured fabric designed by the brand.

She paired her dress with black details, including platform heels and a moon-shaped bag, for a chic monochrome look.

Leonie added a pair of statement gold earrings by Paco Rabanne that happened to match the gold hardware on her bag.

To complete the look, she threw a Ralph Lauren bomber jacket with leather sleeves over one shoulder to add some edge to the pretty outfit.

She wore her blonde hair in soft vintage waves and added feline smoky eye makeup, and looked gorgeous, as always.

She uploaded a video to Instagram where we see her twirling in her hotel room before heading to the event. She captioned the post, “All glammed up for the @ralphlauren show in Los Angeles. ✨Feeling so grateful to – once again – being part of the magic Ralph and the team are creating for decades!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Leonie Hanne shares behind-the-scenes at Ralph Lauren

Leonie Hanne loves to share glimpses of her glamorous life with her 4.4 million Instagram followers.

She shared a lot of behind-the-scenes content when she attended the Ralph Lauren show, starting with her breakfast saying, “jet lag is waking up and having breakfast before breakfast as it’s already late in Europe.”

Pic credit: @leoniehanne/Instagram

She went on to upload videos of herself getting ready for the event, posing with friends on her arrival, she even posted a sighting of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Leonie captioned clips of the fashion show itself “California dreaming” as models strutted down the runway at the gorgeous Huntingdon Library and Arts Centre, which served as the venue for the show.

Finally, she shared the glamorous dinner setting for the guests, which Ralph Lauren himself also attended. We love to see sneak peeks of the action!

Leonie Hanne wows in stunning outfits in Paris

Leonie has recently spent a lot of time in Paris at various shows and Fashion Week events.

Uploading no less than 38 posts during her time in the French capital, Leonie looked amazing in outfits from all the biggest designers, including Jacquemus, Schiaparelli, and Valentino.

In her final Parisian carousel, she showed us “One day in Paris,” in which she posed in her bathrobe drinking coffee, showed us her fancy dinner, wore a lime green outfit with boots, and held a crystal bag by Laings London in front of the sparkling lights of the Eiffel Tower.

It looks like she’s been very busy!