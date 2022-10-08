Model Leonie Hanne sizzles in plunging LBD

Model Leonie Hanne was sizzling in a plunging little black dress. Pic credit: @leoniehanne/Instagram

Model Leonie Hanne was stunning in a little black dress.

The little black dress was perfectly fitted to show off Leonie’s figure, cropped at the thighs to show off her legs, and featured a plunging neckline. Silver embellishments sat around the neckline and went up over the thin straps.

Leonie wore her blonde hair slicked back and parted in the middle. Her makeup was classic with dark lashes, rosy cheeks, and pink lips.

The fashion influencer accessorized with large silver earrings that paired nicely with the embellishments on the dress. She wore a couple gold bracelets and rings, and a gold watch.

Leonie completed her look with black heels that accentuated her height and her legs. She posed at an angle with one leg bent and spread her perfectly French-manicured nails fabulously over her thighs.

The social media entrepreneur posted her look to her Instagram Story with text that read, “and here we go Celebrating @tagheuer” followed by a couple hashtags.

Leonie Hanne was radiant in a little black dress. Pic credit: @leoniehanne/Instagram

Leonie Hanne is popular on social media

Leonie’s success as a model, fashion influencer, and more has led to her fame and popularity on social media. On Instagram the star has well over 4 million followers and her posts regularly receive thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of likes.

One recent video that Leonie posted to Instagram showed the star modeling for a shoot in Paris, France, with the Eiffel Tower in the background. The model looked chic and fashionable dressed in all white and black.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Leonie captioned her post, “Pinch me moment – ending PFW with a dream cover shoot for @lofficielmonaco.”

The star continued to say in her caption, “Wearing some of my favorite designers from Schiaparelli to Valentino!”

The post earned over 115,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

Leonie Hanne travels often

Leonie travels often for her career as a model, and also posted a stunning photo of a glamorous look in Venice, Italy. Her look featured a beautiful and low-cut nude colored dress with diamond embellishments all throughout the design.

The star posed in front of a lovely ocean view in Italy, that was just as gorgeous as she was.

Leonie captioned her post, “I had so much fun wearing this look for #Venezia70” with a purple heart emoji and followed by giving credit to the dress, jewelry, and glam.