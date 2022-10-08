Model Leonie Hanne in embellished sheer crop top and skirt for Tag Heuer

Model Leonie Hanne stunned in an embellished crop top. Pic credit: @leoniehanne/Instagram

German model Leonie Hanne sparkled in an embellished sheer crop top and skirt.

The loose crop top featured quarter-length sleeves, and crystals of all sizes adorned it in a unique zig-zag pattern.

The fashion influencer paired the top with a long, form-fitting embellished skirt. The sheer skirt had thin lines of white feathers going up it that accentuated Leonie’s curves.

Leonie held a fabulous embellished clutch that matched her outfit. The model’s long dangling earrings shimmered in the afternoon Parisian sun, and her blonde hair was pulled back into a chic bun.

The video clip Leonie shared with her over 4 million Instagram followers showed her shimmering in crystals in front of the Eiffel Tower on her balcony.

She celebrated her last night in the City of Lights posing for Tag Heuer, a luxury watch brand, and looked stunning in her almost bride-like outfit.

The photo highlighted Leonie’s silver Tag Heuer watch and a pair of simple rings. She kept the rest of the look simple, wearing white pointed-toe heels and natural tones of makeup.

Leonie shared the picture as her Fashion weeks come to an end.

Leonie Hanne shares her favorite Fashion Week looks

The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for the German fashion blogger and influencer.

Leonie modeled over 100 different looks in four cities over the course of a month. The 34-year-old shared some of her favorite looks from Paris Fashion Week.

She previously modeled a black cutout dress for a FWRD collection campaign that showed off her toned physique.

Leonie also stunned in another gorgeous black dress. The model’s long sleeve sheer black dress shimmered to match the Eiffel Tower at night.

The glamorous dress featured a high slit on the side, and Leonie carried a matching sparkling black purse. She wore a large pair of shining earrings and a sleek ponytail.

Leonie Hanne sick in bed after Paris Fashion Week

Leonie revealed she was sick in bed the other day after giving it her all for various cities’ Fashion Weeks.

Leon captioned her post, “Sick in bed while posting this – I literally gave all I have and will definitely use my energy a little wiser next season!”

It seems it was all worth it for the model though. She thanked her fans for following along.

“I love you guys,” the model wrote in the post.

From Milan to Paris, Leonie Hanne stays gracing the runway.