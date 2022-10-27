Laetitia Casta looks flawless in her sheer gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

All eyes were on the French model, Laetitia Casta, as she stole the show in her sheer black dress.

The 44-year-old model showed no fear as she confidently posed on a deep red leather sofa while highlighting her immaculate figure.

It goes without saying that the beautiful French model has certainly made a name for herself over the many decades as she has become well respected in the industry.

Not just her appearance has gotten her well-grounded in the field. However, her upbeat personality also shines brightly down on any endeavor that she is pursuing at the time.

This is simply evident in her content, while she has resumed being highly active on her Instagram lately.

The veteran model has enjoyed sharing her exquisite experiences with her 442k followers.

Laetitia Casta is beautiful in her all-black ensemble

Laetitia didn’t disappoint her fans with her latest content, as she recently posted another flawless shot for the Roland Mouret Campagne.

The beautiful brunette was captured gracefully sitting on the couch as she placed her elbows on her knees.

The supermodel wore a beautiful black, low-cut dress with a gorgeous sheer design on the top half. The dress had been held up by two thin straps which rested perfectly on the model’s shoulders.

Laetitia styled the show-stopping dress with a pair of classic black, open-toed heels. The simplistic yet elegant heels had two thin straps that rested over the top of her feet, keeping the heel in place.

The supermodel wore her dark hair parted down the middle as it reflected a rather sleek and wet look. Her hair was pin-straight as it was gently placed behind her shoulders for the shot.

It goes without saying that Laetitia effortlessly glowed in the shot, as it was an overall masterful piece of artwork.

Laetitia Casta stuns in black tights

In another one of her latest posts, Laetitia let her fans know that black is her staple color.

The supermodel posed under the white Calzedonia sign as she modeled the clothing company’s newest leg-wear collection.

She was captured wearing a sleek and shiny black leather jacket and styled it with a matching black mini-skirt.

She then added Calzedonia’s newest cut-out tights to the mix, which gave the overall look a rather bold and edgy vibe.

Her beautiful brown hair was in its natural state as she let it flow gracefully at her shoulders.

Laetitia seemed to be enjoying herself at the event as she slightly smiled in her stunning, all-black ensemble.

She captioned the post with, “@calzedonia arrives in Paris with its new tights collection! #calzedomania.”

Her fans admired the outfit, as it received 11k likes and over 100 loving comments.