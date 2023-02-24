KT Lordahl has taken her influencer status and channeled it into a modeling career, having recently appeared in photos for a new JMP The Label swimwear campaign.

KT shared a post from photographer Seneca Williams who took the pictures of her along with Siesta Key star Juliette Porter, who is the founder of the swimwear brand.

The model showed off her sensational figure in the Vegas Strappy Cut Out Bandeau Bikini Top in the color White Shimmer.

She rocked the strapless white bikini while nonchalantly leaning against a palm tree on a beach that looked picture-perfect.

The top featured three big cutouts in the center of the chest and the bottoms had thicker straps on the sides and a V shape along the stomach that flattered her waist.

The bottoms were the London Banded Cheeky Bikini Bottom and also cost $78. The two pieces currently come in 16 different colors and patterns.

She lifted one leg up like a ballet dancer and pointed her toe as she looked straight ahead with a serene look on her face. Her short blonde hair was left down and her makeup was kept fairly natural for the beachside shot.

KT Lordahl showed off her fit physique in a strapless bikini from JMP The Label. Pic credit: @ktlordahl/Instagram

KT Lordahl posed for Juliette Porter’s swimwear brand JMP The Label

KT also appeared in one more shot for JMP The Label, which showed her standing in front of a beach backdrop with bright sun on either side of her to give off an ethereal glow.

She wore the Lido Triangle Bikini Top in the Tortuga print which costs $78, and the matching Bali Tie Side Bikini Bottoms, also $78.

It’s a huge step for KT to get such a big modeling gig and she looked absolutely sensational in the JMP The Lable shots along with Juliette.

KT shared a video clip in the Tortuga print bikini and she was seen walking toward the camera with the sun shining on her glowing frame, looking like she was living her best life. She captioned the enviable clip, “Golden days💛🏝.”

JMP THe Label recently dropped the new Kaleidoscope collection, which features a Parisian jacquard fabric in incredibly vibrant colors.

The next launch will be the Mariposa pattern featuring a butterfly print against a plain black background.

KT is an ambassador for fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova

Being an Instagram influencer with 910,000 followers has its perks, including being an ambassador for fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova.

KT often shares outfits from the brand, with her latest post being just a couple of days ago while she enjoyed some blue sky and warm sun on the beach in Miami.

Her latest look from Fashion Nova included a pure white strapless bikini that featured a large bow in the center of the top and high-waisted bottoms.

She wrote in the caption, “Let’s go on a adventure🏝,” and tagged the Fashion Nova retailer.

The brand is currently holding a 75% off sale on everything on the site. On top of that, jeans are “buy one get one free” at the moment, but hurry up, sizes run out fast.