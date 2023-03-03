Influencer and model Kendel Kay enjoyed a break in Puerto Rico this week, though there is never an off day for her as she has been seen taking photos for her social media throughout the trip.

Kendel showed off her incredibly lithe physique in a series of four different poses as she sat outside on a porch in a bikini, which meant it was apparently quite warm.

She posed on a small white couch for a few shots, looking off to the side as well as straight at the camera with a confident gaze. In one photo she leaned against a table with her leg elongated, looking like a ballet dancer with her graceful posture.

Her platinum blonde hair was clipped up in a chic bun with a few pieces falling in front of her face, which had a fresh makeup look of just a bit of eyeliner and rose pink lipstick.

She was clearly enjoying posing for the vacation shots as she looked comfortable and relaxed while stretching out, captioning the post, “a peaceful little life 🌺.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

As an influencer, she made sure to tag her swimwear brand, giving them an endorsement and letting her 435,000 Instagram followers know where they can get their hands on her stunning bikini.

Kendel Kay wore a brown string bikini from Jobee swimwear

Kendel wore a brown string bikini from Jobee, a brand favored by The Bachelor alum Genevieve Parisi.

She was wearing the Sheesh bikini which features a top with spaghetti straps and a matching thong with ties on the sides. It costs $29.99.

Some of Jobee’s best sellers are the Lemondrop, a bright yellow one-piece swimsuit with cut-outs on the chest and sides as well as crossed straps that go across the back.

Another best seller is the Grapefruit, a pretty basic string bikini with an orange and yellow tie-dyed pattern that looks like a peachy cocktail.

Kendel wore a black one-piece swimsuit from Gooseberry in Puerto Rico

Kendel has been in Puerto Rico for some time now, having shared a shot of herself on a boat over the clear blue water on February 15.

The background looked like the most stunning screensaver with another boat visible next to a beach with white sand and palm trees.

She wore a black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps that did wonders for her svelte physique.

She tagged Gooseberry swimwear as the brand, which counts Alexa Collins, Cindy Prado, and Ana Cheri as fans.

The brand itself shared a picture of Kendel as well.

They wrote in the caption, “Boat days in our black so chic one piece @kendelkay 🖤.”

As the caption said, Kendel wore the So Chic One-Piece in black which costs $99 and comes in 11 different colors.