Kelly Piquet wore a leopard print bikini for a much-needed break. Pic credit: @kellypiquet/Instagram

Kelly Piquet may have become a household name after her boyfriend, Max Verstappen, won his second Formula 1 Championship for the second year in a row.

However, she’s also a model and has a thriving career in her own right.

The Brazilian bombshell, who was originally born in Homburg, Germany, has been enjoying some downtime after supporting Max at almost every single one of his races this season.

All that travel and busy schedules can leave one exhausted, so it’s no surprise she’s been spending the break between seasons lounging in the sun.

Kelly shared an Instagram Story in which she was lying down in a leopard print bikini that featured spaghetti straps and a tie in the middle.

On the bottom, she wore a pink salmon skirt which was most likely a swimsuit cover-up and accessorized with a delicate gold chain necklace.

She kept her long dark hair down and her makeup natural as she peered up at the camera while shielding her eyes from the warm sun.

She lounged on a towel with grass next to her and a view high up a mountain with the ocean noticeable at the side of the image. It’s likely she was either on vacation or at home in Monaco, considering it’s January, and she was in a bikini.

Pic credit: @kellypiquet/Instagram

Kelly Piquet appeared on the January/February 2023 cover of Vogue Netherlands

While she definitely has her own career going, there is no doubt that her connection to her boyfriend Max, who is Dutch, has helped Kelly. Not only has she up her Instagram presence, but she also appears on the cover of Vogue Netherlands for the January/February 2023 issue.

The entire photoshoot was a driving theme, with Kelly posing in a driving suit in front of a Brazilian Formula 1 car on what appeared to be an airport runway with palm trees in the background.

She was also seen riding a motorcycle at one point, and a photo of her getting out of a car showed a sexier side in a one-piece black leotard.

The actual cover of Kelly featured the model in a Formula 1 driving helmet, with her sparkling blue eyes grabbing all the attention. The title said, “Pole Position.”

In her caption, she happily revealed the shoot was in Brazil, and she was so excited, writing, “To have shot my first ever Vogue cover with @nlvogue, and in my beloved home in Brasilia, mixing my two roots, was an absolute dream come true. I’m still pinching myself 😩.”

Kelly endorsed Lois Jeans while in Austin, Texas for the Formula 1 race

Kelly endorsed Lois Jeans while in Austin for a Formula 1 race back in October, wearing a high-waisted pair of the Altea Folk Twill pants, which cost about $182.

She paired the unique pants with a dark t-shirt with the Lois logo. It’s called the Emma New Legend t-shirt on the site and is currently on sale for $38.

On top, she wore a black leather jacket, The Rafael Patent Leather jacket, for $128.

The entire outfit was cute and casual, which was perfect for a fun trip to Austin, Texas.

Kelly wrote in the caption, “I love you this much, Austin ❤️So good to be back here after a few years… What is your favorite thing about this city?”

At the bottom, she endorsed Lois Jeans, writing, “Wearing all @loisjeansofficial #loisjeans #ad.”