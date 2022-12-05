Kelly Gale sported a barely-there string bikini as she enjoyed a sunrise. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The name Kelly Gale has become synonymous with stunningly beautiful, and the former Victoria’s Secret model hasn’t let her looks go just because the fashion shows ended.

She recently showed off her incredibly trim figure looking as if she was on the vacation of dreams as she sat before a sunrise in a bikini, looking fully connected to nature.

Kelly was seen sitting on a wall in front of a small pool, high above the ocean, as the sun rose on the horizon, and despite the fact that it was just a picture, the silence and peace could be felt.

While the sunrise was beautiful, Kelly still stole all the attention in the photo as she sat in a white string bikini that showed off most of her toned figure. Her dark hair was thrown behind her, and she looked up, looking as if she felt entirely relaxed.

Alluding to the warm temperatures, Kelly wrote in the caption, “Not many things I enjoy more than a beautiful sunrise in tropical paradise✨🌅.” Her followers were fans of the photo, with over 25k people clicking the heart button.

Fortunately for her fans, Kelly later posted a close picture of her bikini ensemble, giving a view of her insanely toned abs in the process.

Kelly was seen standing in front of the same sunrise and walking through the small pool as she looked down and off to the side in the quintessential Instagram influencer pose.

Kelly has clearly been enjoying a nice long vacation in a warm climate, and while most of the world languishes away in cold winter temperatures, she was lucky enough to escape.

Kelly Gale has been sporting bikinis on a tropical beach vacation

In an Instagram post a couple of days later, she was seen lying down in a black bikini with an on-trend bucket hat.

She wrote in the caption, “Good morning from the beach☀️👋🏽.”

Kelly will be appearing in the upcoming movie Plane

Kelly will soon be appearing in an action movie with Gerard Butler called Plane, and she posted the trailer to her Instagram with the caption, “Very excited to be a part of this one! #PlaneMovie in theaters sooooon😍🎬✈️ @planemovie @lionsgate.”

Kelly appears to be playing a passenger, as she was seen boarding the plane at the beginning wearing a button-down shirt and denim shorts.

In the trailer, a homicide suspect is seen boarding the plane as well, and when it crashes in a jungle full of separatists and militia, things take a dark turn. The pilot and the homicide suspect are seen teaming up against the local militia to save themselves and the other passengers.