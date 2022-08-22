Model Kelly Gale lounges in white lace bra and underwear

Kelly Gale stunned in a matching white lace bra and underwear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kelly Gale, a former Victoria’s Secret bombshell, went back to her roots as she posed in a white lace bra and underwear with a pair of white socks.

Her toned figure was out in full force as she lay back on dark red and beige pillows and blankets, putting her arms over her head as she looked at the camera with a sultry gaze. Kelly’s trademark brunette locks were worn down, giving a whole new meaning to bedhead.

Known for her confident strut down the Victoria’s Secret runway, she could have been posing in one of the brand’s famous catalogs. However, she was posing for the clothing brand New Yorker.

Kelly has a gorgeous exotic look, born to an Australian father and mother whose origins are from India. However, the model spent four years in Ghana before going to live in Sweden, where she was discovered in a cafe at the young age of 12.

Not only has she walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret, but she has also walked for Chanel, Monique Lhuillier, Tommy Hilfiger, Band of Outsiders, Narciso Rodriguez, Badgley Mischka, Vivienne Tam, Ralph Lauren, Christopher Kane, and several others throughout her long career.

She even appeared in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue as well as Playboy magazine.

Kelly Gale and fiance Joel Kinnaman recently did a cover shoot for Vogue Scandinavia

The gorgeous model, who hails from Gothenburg, Sweden, is currently engaged to Swedish actor Joel Kinnaman. The pair recently took part in a cover shoot for Vogue Scandinavia, and it was obvious from the pictures that their chemistry is on fire.

Kelly posted several pictures from the shoot, which took place at their home in Sweden, and they are a bit racy. In one shot, the pair sat in a sauna as Kelly lay on her back, lifted her long, lean legs up, and Joel grabbed onto her butt and pretended to bite her ankle.

She captioned the shot, in which they both wore white, “Me and my love shot at our home in Sweden by the legendary @ellenvonunwerth for @voguescandinavia ❤️.”

In another sizzling shot, the lovebirds were on a dock with Joel wearing a tuxedo, minus the jacket that Kelly was wearing as she straddled his lap and pretended to eat his tie.

Kelly and Joel got engaged in January 2021

The pair first made their social media debut on Instagram in September 2019 while at Burning Man. They later got engaged in January 2021.

They were seen kissing in front of an ocean view, and she captioned the shot, “Yours forever❤️.”

It received a whole lot of love from her 1.6 million followers, with more than 74k likes, including from fellow Victoria’s Secret alums Devon Windsor and Miranda Kerr.