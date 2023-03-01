Katharina Mazepa, a former Miss Vienna who is now a model and influencer, is not quite a well-known name yet but she’s quickly racking up followers on social media with her stunning photos.

Her career has been on an upward trajectory since winning the pageant and she is now based in Miami, Florida, and signed with Elite Miami.

The international model posts mostly bikini and lingerie photos but definitely doesn’t shy away from the occasional selfie.

She recently shared a shot in which she wore a white lace corset with lots of lace and sparkling detail along with matching lace underwear.

Katharina shared three different shots, all at different angles in which she was laying down on a cream-colored couch in what appeared to be her living room.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The first photo showed her closer up, while the second showed her laying down on the couch and the third showed her from up above as she gazed at the camera.

The brunette bombshell had her hair styled in big, romantic waves and her makeup included a cat-eye and a bit of light pink lipgloss.

Katharina Mazepa is involved in a bitter feud with RHOM star Lisa Hochstein

While her modeling photos and influencer status appear to be normal enough, Katharina is not the average run-of-the-mill model.

She’s been involved in some Real Housewives of Miami drama after she started dating Lisa Hochstein’s estranged husband Lenny Hochstein.

Katharina accused Lisa of creating fake Instagram accounts to troll her online and viciously attack her. The model filed a restraining order against Lisa for alleged harassment and bullying, but a judge dismissed it in December.

Lisa told Page Six that Katharina was trying to make herself out to be the victim, however, “the judge saw through her vicious lies and antics and dismissed the case.”

Katharina later spoke to Page Six as well, saying in a statement just a few days later, “Lisa Hochstein is far from innocent and has taken the victim narrative too far.”

She added, “Lisa admitted herself in her own testimony that she did in fact create several Instagram accounts used to maliciously attack me online.”

Katharina has modeled for Guess swimwear

As for her favorite swimwear brands, Katharina shared a stunning shot of herself last summer in a photoshoot with Guess.

She wore a yellow string bikini that featured the Guess logo in the corner which completely flattered her figure and bronzed glow.

She knelt in the sand with her arms up over her head as the blue ocean behind her offered a contrast to the bright color of the bikini.

She wore the Neon Triangle Bikini from the designer brand, though it’s unfortunately sold out.

Guess does have new swimsuits available for the 2023 summer season, including the Wrap Triangle Bikini Bra in bright orange for $55, and the matching V Shape Brief Bikini Bottom for $44.

Keep an eye on Katharina’s Instagram for delightful modeling pictures and perhaps some Real Housewives of Miami drama in the future.