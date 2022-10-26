Kasia Kejsi looked fabulous posing next to a monkey. Pic credit: @kasia_kejsi/Instagram

Stunning model and influencer Kasia Kejsi was caught monkeying around in Gibraltar yesterday wearing a tight red sports bra and a short black skirt.

She shared a carousel of photos with the playful primate, but most eyes were likely focused on her toned physique.

Kasia’s long, sun-kissed legs were made visible by the short skirt, and her sculpted abs made a peekabo appearance.

Not to mention, Kasia’s super long brunette hair was giving life as it gracefully flowed in the seaside wind.

Born in Poland, the 29-year-old model is no stranger to jet-setting around the world to various beautiful locations.

Kasia shared her Gibraltar travel recommendations in the caption, with a portion translating, “Tag someone who looks at you like this monkey looks at me: ‘Let’s gooooo’ 😎🤣.”

Now, that’s not the only photo that captured attention on Kasia’s social media feed recently.

Kasia Kejsi stuns in skimpy white bikini to promote OSHEE World competition

Kasia struck a perfect model post in a revealing bikini with an OSHEE energy drink in hand.

The white swimsuit sat high on her hip, emphasizing her lovely curves, and the color contrasted beautifully with her tan skin.

Kasia accessorized the look with a flowy blue and white kimono, oversized hoop earrings, several necklaces, and a metallic bracelet stack.

She styled her voluptuous tresses in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulder.

Of course, the comment section was lit up by fire and heart eye emojis, with one fan writing, “Absolutely gorgeous 😍.”

Pic credit: @kasia_kejsi/Instagram

Kasia Kejsi looked fabulous in purple sequin Santorini Flying Dress for oceanside photoshoot

Last week, Kasia had a total wow moment as she posed in a Santorini Flying Dress with an exquisite backdrop.

The lavender gown featured hundreds upon thousands of sequins, a plunging neckline, and a high-rising slit to show off Kasia’s slender legs.

The gorgeous model and influencer looked positively dreamy as she lounged barefoot and let the ocean breeze work its magic on the lavish garment.

She tagged the designer in the share, writing, “Thank you @santorini_flying_dress for this shoot that we made only in 5 minutes 🙈📸💜 (cause I did not have more time :c ) You’re amazing! 💜.”

Beyond being featured as a model in various glamour magazines, Kasia has become known as a Monster Energy Girl and ring girl for the Polish mixed martial arts organization KSW.

It’s no wonder she has such a rockin’ bod!