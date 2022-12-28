Juliana Nalu enjoyed some time at a Brazilian beach for her holiday. Pic credit: @juliananalu/Instagram

Model Juliana Nalu, who dated Kanye West for several months, recently enjoyed some fun in the sun in her beautiful home country of Brazil.

The 24-year-old model made headlines for dating West back in October but ultimately ended things with the controversial rapper earlier this month.

Nalu regularly shares photos on her social media, including poses in various swimsuits in warm and sunny locations.

She was spotted during her trip home on Christmas Day enjoying a gorgeous Rio de Janeiro beach. Nalu rocked a tiny black bikini that highlighted her slim figure, including her toned torso and long legs.

In an image captured by photographers in Brazil, she’s dipped her feet in the beautiful ocean water and had one leg crossed in front of the other as she looked to the side. She was carrying her adorable puppy dog, named Rio, in honor of her city, up near her shoulder.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For her beach day, Nalu kept her hair in long braids and wore a thin necklace along with a ring visible on one finger. Her makeup was minimal, and the model looked incredible in the candid snap.

Newly single model Juliana Nalú spends some time frolicking at the beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Pic credit: DESI / BACKGRID

Juliana Nalu had brief relationship with Kanye West

Within the past year, rapper Kanye West made headlines for dating various women after his split from his wife, Kim Kardashian.

Among them were actress Julia Fox, Chaney Jones, and model Candice Swanepoel. In October, West was initially linked with Nalu, and it was rumored the two were dating for several weeks.

Their relationship didn’t last long, as Daily Mail reported earlier this month that Nalu declared she was single in a social media post amid West’s anti-semitic rants.

Based on her image above, she enjoyed a warm getaway to her home area of Brazil in the company of her dog Rio as they visited the area.

Juliana Nalu shares workouts as Alo ambassador

As a model with ELITE Models LA, ELITE Models NYC, and Mix Models Agency, Nalu is dedicated to the gym, as shown in several of her Instagram posts.

Those posts reveal not only some of her workout exercises but also her partnership with Alo, a Los Angeles-based premium lifestyle brand.

They’re known for their fashionable selection of activewear, including clothing made for yoga or workouts. Some celebs seen in their items include singer Taylor Swift and models Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

“Spreading mindful movement, inspiring wellness and creating community,” are the main goals of the Alo company, which began in Los Angeles in 2007 and was initially created to help yogis.

In an Instagram post she shared from a gym in Los Angeles, Nalu wrote,”@alo always,” and gave credit to her trainer, Louis Chandler, for a workout session.

The IG carousel post includes Nalu doing various exercises for her lower body, including what might be leg raises or step-ups, hip thrusts, and some work on a mat using a medicine ball.

Nalu’s puppy also makes an appearance in the post, as Rio was there to keep a watchful eye on her workout.

In November, Monsters and Critics reported about Nalu dating West, mentioning she is an ambassador for Alo. At the time, the 24-year-old model shared another series of images featuring her workout at the Alo Yoga Sanctuary & Studio in New York.