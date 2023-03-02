Juliana Herz appeared to be getting the last laugh as she giggled up a storm in a kitchen, though she seemed to be participating in a photo shoot rather than baking cakes.

The model appeared on The INDUSTRY Model Management Instagram page in front of a traditional white kitchen with tile counters in a 90s-era look.

She went topless as she laughed and wore bright blue bikini bottoms while enjoying a little snack.

Juliana looked at the camera, putting her perfectly white teeth front and center and allowing her long dark hair to fall forward. She appeared to be makeup-free and wore simple gold hoop earrings.

A second picture in the carousel showed the brunette bombshell sitting on the counter, having added the matching blue string bikini top and snacking on some fruit close by.

They wrote in the caption, “All smiles. @julianaherz gracing your screen. 💝”

Juliana Herz wore an adorable lemon bikini in Turks and Caicos

Though she’s not exactly a bikini model, preferring more high-fashion looks and glamorous selfies, Juliana shares swimwear and lingerie photos on her social media.

She previously shared a shot of herself in a bikini at the Amanyara resort in the celebrity-friendly vacation spot Turks and Caicos.

Juliana lifted herself out of a pool and was soaking wet, wearing an adorable ruffled bikini with a blue and yellow lemon pattern. It was a fairly covered-up des,ign with the top looking similar to a sports bra and featuring ruffles around the edges of it as well as the bottoms.

Her hair was wet and slicked back behind her, and she was unsurprisingly makeup-free.

Juliana endorsed the influencer-favorite clothing giant Revolve, writing in her caption, “When a 🍋 falls in love it catches peelings 😆..ok sorry that was bad…but also I LOVE dad jokes. Don’t judge me. @revolve #revolvearoundtheworld.”

She wore the Eve Top from Lovers and Friends, marked down to $74, along with the matching Carly Bottom, also on sale for $38.

Juliana wore a white bikini from the Revolve Camila Coelho Collection

She later shared a white bikini from the same trip that was also from Revolve and came from the Camila Coelho Collection. It’s called the Sao Paulo Top and costs $112, while the matching bottoms also cost $112.

Juliana Herz lay on the beach as she soaked up some sunshine, and later took a dip in the clear blue water. Her hair was in its natural curly texture, looking glorious as it blew in the wind.

She captioned the shots, “Catching those rays ☀️ @camilacoelhocollection @revolve #revolvearoundtheworld.”

Revolve is currently offering a sitewide 20% off sale to celebrate its 20th anniversary, but customers should hurry up as it doesn’t last long.

Keep an eye on Juliana’s Instagram page for more bikinis and model content.