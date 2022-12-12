Juliana Herz showed off her stunning figure as she went topless on the beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Model Juliana Herz put her best foot forward as she enjoyed a bit of a frolic on the beach, giving off total vacation vibes. While most of the world languishes away in the cold, dark winter weather, Juliana is living her best life in warmer temperatures.

The Costa Rican bombshell, who was featured on the Maxim Hot 100 list this year, went topless as she lay in the sand, soaking up the bright sun.

She was surrounded by clear blue ocean water, and her brunette hair was wet against the sand as she closed her eyes and took in the peace of the stunning environment.

Her toned figure was splayed out on the ground, looking incredible with a trio of dot tattoos visible on her upper thigh.

A second picture in the carousel showed her in a dark red bikini as she leaned forward while standing in the refreshing water. Her hair was not yet wet and looked natural and wavy in a perfect look for a day outdoors.

She gave the camera an intense look, going makeup free and showing off her natural beauty and incredible model bone structure.

The last picture was a shot taken from far away, as Juliana lay down in the water topless once again, looking as if she was in a baby cobra yoga pose.

Juliana tagged Vitamin A swimwear in the shots, a California-based brand that sells sustainably made bikinis.

She wrote in the caption, “Where I’d rather be ☀️ 🌊,” to reveal the pictures are perhaps throwbacks to a previous trip.

Juliana Herz works out using the Tempo Studio machine

Though she’s never revealed her exact diet and workout routine, Juliana did share a Tik Tok video of herself doing a few workout moves at the gym.

In the clip, she started with a few jump squats, followed by moving up and down from her elbows to her hands in a plank pose. To make it even more advanced, she moved from side to side to tone her side abs.

She captioned the post, “I tried [shoulder shrugging emoji] should I do a workout routine video? [face with hearts emoji]”

She later followed that up with a video of herself using a Tempo Studio workout machine, which features a video screen with a trainer, barbells, dumbbells, weights, a heart rate monitor, and a mat all in one place.

Juliana wore a tight pair of lavender leggings with a lighter purple sports bra to match. She engaged in an intense workout that included jumping jacks, squats, and weighted lunges.

She made sure to blow a kiss at the camera at the end of the video as she showed off her taut abs up close.

Juliana endorsed Calzedonia in a pair of workout leggings

Juliana enjoys working out in the fresh air as well and in the past endorsed Calzedonia as she did so. She wore a tight pair of black, high-waisted leggings with a sports bra and kept her hair in braided pigtails.

She advertised the brand in her caption, writing, “Outdoor workouts in my @calzedonia activewear leggings 🤝 #calzedonia.”