Joy Corrigan looked like an angel in an all-white ensemble as she headed out for her boyfriend’s birthday dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood this week.

The model and actress wore a super short corset minidress by the LA-based fashion brand Nana Jacqueline. The dress was so short she had to wear a pair of frilled bloomers underneath!

She wore a pair of pink strappy crystal kitten heels and showed off her long legs.

The 28-year-old accessorized her flirty look with a pair of white lace gloves, sparkling statement earrings, and a pearlescent quilted purse by Chanel.

Her long blonde hair was worn loose and flowing and was parted in the middle. She wore pretty makeup with full, glossy lips.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Joy has been dating the social media entrepreneur Ted Dhanik since late last year and was out to celebrate his 47th birthday.

Joy Corrigan arrives at Craig’s in West Hollywood. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Joy Corrigan teams up with Peter Thomas Roth skincare

Joy always looks flawless, but she may have revealed the secret to her glowing model complexion.

This week she shared a video with her 937K followers and let them know she starts her morning skincare routine by using the Water Drench Rich Barrier Moisturizer by Peter Thomas Roth.

The clip showed Joy washing her face before generously applying the cream to her fresh face. She wrote in the caption for the advert, “I start my day with the Water Drench Rich Moisturizer 💦 from @PeterThomasRothOfficial for hydrated and rich-feeling skin available @Sephora 🙏😍 What really makes me feel rich is spending quality time with my family… what makes you feel rich?”

Want to get Joy’s hydrated look? The moisturizer is currently available at Sephora for $58.

Joy Corrigan shares her health and fitness tips

As a Victoria’s Secret supermodel, Joy must keep her health and fitness game on point. This includes working out and nourishing her body with the right foods. Joy shared some of her wellness tips with Women Fitness in March 2021.

When asked about her workout routine, the model replied, “I love to include cardio into my daily routine. Jogging or walking is my favorite. My top 5 stretches are downward dog, splits, backbends, toe touches, and any other easy yoga moves. Recently I have been using the ALO Moves app to learn new stretches!”

Joy is currently an ambassador for ALO yoga and often posts her chic workout wear on social media.

When asked to reveal the secret to a slim torso, Joy replied coyly, “I’ve found that there is no single secret to a slim torso. For me, it comes from hard work and consistently eating healthy, while limiting processed foods as much as possible. After my workouts, I love to make a smoothie loaded with organic berries, almond butter, frozen acai, spinach, celery, cucumber, and a little protein or collagen.”