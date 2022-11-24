Joy Corrigan arrives at Darren Dzienciol’s Carn*evil Halloween Party in October 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Joy Corrigan looked like a retro pin-up as she posed for photos at the Porsche Experience Center in Los Angeles this week.

The model and actress wore a bright red strappy crop top and a matching asymmetric skirt that showed off her slim figure and long legs.

Her sexy outfit is the Rio top and skirt by the designer Michael Costello, currently available on Revolve.com for $316.

She paired her vintage look with a blue silk headscarf, which she later wore around her neck, some cat-eye tortoiseshell sunglasses, and white ankle boots.

Her long blonde hair was worn straight and shone in the LA sun as she posed, leaning against a blue, then grey, Porsche.

She shared the photos with her 935K followers on social media and wrote in a caption, “customizing my ‘fit from @revolve with the most beautiful, silk driving scarf from @porscheusa ❤️.”

Joy Corrigan teams up with d’Alba skincare

Joy has recently teamed up with the Italian skincare brand d’Alba Global.

She posted a video on Instagram promoting their First Spray Serum, which is infused with Italian white truffles and the rest of the range.

Joy looked gorgeous as she sprayed the product on her face and décolleté during golden hour while she wore a bright green crop top and black leggings.

Her skin looked dewy and glowing in the video as she told her followers to shake the product before spraying it five times. She explained that you can “Use for skincare, makeup prep, setting spray, and any time of the day when you need more hydration and moisturization.”

Joy Corrigan launches her own clothing brand

Joy set up her clothing brand, Naked Species, along with her sister Gina, in August this year.

The collection features both women’s and menswear, with a big focus on combining street style with art. The pieces use bold prints and fabrics and are made to be noticed.

Joy often models for the brand and looks stunning in the promo shots wearing brightly colored swimwear sets.

Naked Species give a percentage of its profits to animal charities as part of its commitment to end the extinction of endangered species.

The company website explains how Joy is heavily involved in the design process for the brand, saying, “Joy has personally designed each piece with her style and art, so everyone who wears these pieces can proudly display their support for endangered species.”