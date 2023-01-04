Joy Corrigan looked amazing in a glitzy dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Wearing an ultra-revealing silver minidress, Joy Corrigan made disco balls look dull during a recent stay at The Apurva Kempinski Bali.

The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model worked it in the see-through ensemble, which featured a plunging neckline, low-cut back, and hip-high slits.

She wore her signature blonde tresses in a chic high ponytail with a striking center part and a few delicate strands left out to frame her face.

In true model fashion, Joy showed off the garment from virtually every angle, with a few particularly jaw-dropping snaps toward the end of the carousel.

Of course, her makeup is always flawless, but she possessed a distinct ethereal glow in the photos thanks to the luxury beauty brand Hourglass Cosmetics.

Joy sang the praises of the cruelty-free cosmetics in the caption, writing, “Obsessed with the @hourglasscosmetics ambient lighting palette ✨for this natural glowing makeup look! 💕🙌🏼”

Joy Corrigan stunned in sparkly minidress with plunging neckline

Can’t get enough of Joy rocking the sparkles? You’re in luck!

The stunning Massachusetts native gave her fans a post-Christmas treat this year, posting a series of photos in a glitzy minidress by For Love & Lemons.

The daring dress highlighted everything from her trim waistline and sun-kissed complexion to her toned legs and arms.

She tagged the designer in the caption, adding, “your little present ✨💝.”

Joy Corrigan unveiled her sculpted figure in colorful bikini to promote Naked Species

When she’s not busy lending her photogenic face for fashion campaigns and elite events, Joy spends time on Naked Species, a street-style clothing brand she founded with her sister.

The high-end label focuses on the artistic side of fashion, offering garments that make “‘Basics’ not so basic.”

Still, the best part is that 10% of all Naked Species sales are donated to the Wild Tomorrow Fund, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending extinction.

The blonde bombshell promoted the collection by unveiling her gorgeous figure in the Jupiter swimsuit, marketed as “the one-piece that’s only for the most daring.”

Now, for anyone dying to know what Joy eats to maintain her other-worldly physique, don’t worry because she spilled all the deets.

Beyond trying out new recipes a few times a week and limiting alcohol, she said, “on many nights, my dinner includes a healthy protein like wild-caught salmon or other fish, some veggies like steamed asparagus and mushrooms, and a gluten-free carb like rice pasta or a large sweet potato covered in grass-fed ghee.”