Josefine Forsberg sizzled in a black ensemble. Pic credit: @jossanforsberg/Instagram

2023 better watch out! Josefine Forsberg showed off the “upgraded version” of herself in a revealing ensemble that very few people could pull off.

The 28-year-old Swedish fitness model lounged on a wooden beach swing, wearing a black dress with daring cut-outs all over the top half.

The bottom of the garment featured a sheer skirt with thigh-high slits that also left very little to the imagination.

Josefine reached her arm overhead to maintain balance as she gracefully extended one long, bronze leg toward the camera.

She wore her beachy locks down with a deep side part, accessorizing with a delicate chain necklace and chunky bracelet.

She gave fans an intimate look into her personal life in the caption, with a portion reading, “Never before I’ve been more ready to leave a year behind me and start a new. It’s been the toughest year in my life but it also forced me to the biggest transformation which in the end is a blessing from above 🙏🏽.”

Josefine Forsberg rocked printed hoodie and sweatpants set in Spain

Josefine took her photogenic face and gorgeous physique to the Maristel Hotel & Spa in the Tramuntana Mountains last month, and her wardrobe choices didn’t disappoint.

She sported an all-black hoodie and sweatpants set adorned head-to-toe with colorful graphics.

The social media sensation added a neon orange hat over her long blonde tresses, with aviator sunglasses and white sneakers to complete the look.

She tagged the Spanish retreat in the caption, saying, “Pick some oranges 🍊 and get your juice served, freshly squeezed 😎 @maristelhotel.”

Josefine Forsberg showed off her fit figure in curve-hugging spandex for xshapes partnership

Palma de Mallorca never saw it coming when Josefine showed up in skintight spandex to promote the European workout apparel brand xshapes.

The blonde bombshell rocked the “adventure outfit,” featuring black leggings and a matching cropped halter top with a cut-out in the center of her chest.

Between her super-sculpted figure, adventurous personality, and affinity toward wellness, Josefine is the perfect fit for this brand collaboration.

Oh, and it definitely doesn’t hurt that xshapes designs its garments to make women of all shapes and sizes feel comfortable and confident, appealing to each of Josefine’s 1.1M followers.

She added in the caption, “Love their workout clothes, sooo comfortable💗 Smart designed bags & on top of it 👉🏽 Style on point! 😎”

Based on her flawless photos, it should come as no surprise that Josefine has always been interested in fashion and the modeling world.

She said in an interview, “I have always loved to have my picture taken, my big dream as a young girl was to work in modeling.”