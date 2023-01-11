Model Joan Smalls stuns in little bikinis. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Model Joan Smalls showed off her fit physique in a series of fashionable bikinis.

One particularly stylish bikini was strapless and featured a cheetah-print pattern. Joan placed an open Hawaiian shirt over this, to make it extra trendy.

The other teeny bikinis were blue and turquoise, and light yellow. Each highlighted her incredible figure and stunning good looks.

Joan struck a variety of poses in each, including the classic “look over the shoulder,” a flamingo pose, and one with an intense smoldering look.

But what’s a bikini pic without a bit of attitude? In a close-up selfie, Joan brought up her middle finger and paired it with a powerful, unwavering gaze.

Number eight of the world’s highest-paid models in 2013 didn’t stop there, as she knows how to properly accessorize. Among the accessories were a silver cross necklace, a colorful headband, and bright green goggles.

The 34-year-old model could have easily taken all the focus, but she wanted to make sure to include her magnificent view. The last photo in the series showed the clear sky, white sand, and blue ocean, all under a tropical palm tree.

Joan posted the stunning images to Instagram with the caption, “Paraíso,” which translates to “Paradise” in English.

Joan Smalls models for Greg Swales

Joan has had an extremely successful modeling career, and she won’t be slowing down any time soon.

She recently modeled for Greg Swells, a photographer based in New York with an emphasis on fashion photography. He’s taken photos for top international publications and is extremely adept at his work.

Greg captured Joan’s style, mystique, and radiance. She wore a sleek and glimmering outfit that drew out her brilliance and beauty.

The Puerto Rican goddess shined brightly, and the outfit accentuated her long legs and hourglass figure. Her hair cascaded past her shoulders and her makeup was to die for with rosy cheeks, pink lips, and dark lashes.

Joan made sure to shout out Greg in her caption, and the post earned well over 9,000 likes and was flooded with hundreds of comments.

Joan Smalls starts her year with radiance and relaxation

Joan may be effortlessly beautiful, but she works hard at her modeling career and sometimes needs to carve out time for rest and relaxation.

The supermodel posted a series of photos to Instagram for her 5.3 million followers that showed her doing just that to bring in the beginning of 2023. The photos showed her at the poolside, spending time at the beach, and having fun with her friends.

The first poolside photo showed off her flawless complexion and glowing skin. Her makeup was minimal and classic with pink lips, rosy cheeks, and a touch of mascara on her long lashes.

Joan captioned her post, “2023 off to a great start.” It certainly seems to be, as the model is looking as amazing as ever.

The breathtaking images earned over 13,000 likes.