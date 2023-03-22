Jessica Thompson has the kind of beauty that can make her look like a different person in every single photo — one of the marks of a good model.

She posts the results of her professional photo shoots to her social media feeds, which has garnered her more than 35,000 followers on Instagram and over 85,000 on TikTok.

In her most recent Instagram Story, the blonde bombshell shared a fiery photo of herself in a cherry red bikini, which featured a ribbed material with a tie on the top and matching bottoms with folds in the front.

The style completely flattered her toned figure, emphasizing her curves and bronzed skin tone.

She was resharing the image, which originally showed up on her Instagram profile as she appeared to be enjoying an ocean view on a bright and sunny day.

Her blonde hair blew back behind her and was styled in beach waves, while her makeup was very natural with a nude lip and light mascara.

In the original Instagram post, she wrote “Great view ✨” in the caption, but it was hard to say if she was talking about the ocean or herself.

Jessica Thompson posed in Tommy Hilfiger with her sister Ashley

She has worked for several high-profile brands in recent years, including Tom Ford and Tommy Hilfiger, which have both shown up on her Instagram.

In 2019, Jessica posed alongside her sister Ashley decked out in Tommy Hilfiger threads as the two looked like they were about to hit the pool.

The model wore a yellow ribbed crop top paired with red bikini bottoms and kept her long blonde hair tied up in a ponytail. She added a 90s vibe to the look with a white scrunchie on top of her head.

Her sister also wore red bottoms but covered up a bit more in a long sleeve, yellow logo t-shirt from the brand.

Tommy Hilfiger recently added several new pieces to their collection for the start of spring, including the flattering yet comfortable Knot Midi T-Shirt Dress, which costs $170.

Jessica posed in the iconic Calvin Klein black boxers

Jessica is clearly a fan of the preppier brands as she shared a black and white shot of herself in October decked out in Calvin Klein.

She wore a crisp white button-down that was quite oversized paired with Calvin Klein black boxers that appeared to be from the men’s collection.

The first photo showed her standing in one shot as she covered her chest with one hand, while the second photo showed her laying down and staring intensely up at the camera.

The famous underwear with the logo waistband comes in a three-pack on the website and costs $70.