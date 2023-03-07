Model Jessica Thompson isn’t a name you hear every day, but with her killer looks and incredible skills in front of the camera, she is sure to make a name for herself in the coming years.

The blonde bombshell looks like a mix between models Natalie Roser and Brooklyn Decker and has a sensational bikini body for swimwear photo shoots.

A modeling shot was shared by IndustryLA to welcome Jessica with open arms, which she reshared to her Instagram Stories. They wrote, “A warm @theindustryla welcome to @jessica_thompson27 [three fire emojis].”

Jessica clearly appreciated the welcome as she put a crying and a heart hands emoji down below.

In the shot, which was also featured on her own social media page, she wore a red lacy lingerie set that had shiny red roses throughout, as well as a garter belt. She laid on a white marble floor, giving a romantic yet modern feel to the image.

Her luscious blonde hair hung down around her shoulders as she placed her head on one hand and leaned on her elbow.

The INDUSTRY Los Angeles also represents model Juliana Herz and swimsuit bombshell Cindy Prado.

Jessica Thompson sizzled in red lingerie in new management photos. Pic credit: @jessica_thompson27/Instagram

Jessica Thompson shared a behind-the-scenes video in a black swimsuit

Jessica has a popular TikTok page with over 85,000 followers, where she shares videos from behind-the-scenes of photoshoots, fun nights out with friends, and the usual dancing and lip-synching videos favored by many TikTok users.

In her most recent video, Jessica wore a stretchy one-piece swimsuit that had a huge cut-out in the center with straps crossing over in a halter neck.

She was seen laying on a beach with clear blue water running up around her legs and a blue sky in the background. In a word, it was paradise.

The blonde bombshell was absolutely glowing as Waves by Robin Schulz played over the video.

She was moving around in different poses, and it appeared to be behind the scenes of a recent shoot.

Jessica posed in a white bikini for PQ Swim

In one of her most recent Instagram posts, she endorsed PQ Swim, a women-owned swimwear brand that counts singer LeAnn Rimes and Bachelor Nation alum Emily Ferguson as fans.

In the images that radiated summer vacation energy, Jessica was seen sitting in an outdoor chair on a wooden dock. She shielded her eyes with one hand and held up her beach waves in the other.

She wore a white string bikini with oversized denim jeans that hung down below her thighs and tagged the location as The Bahamas.

Jessica sported the Sand Dune Isla Tri Top in the color white from PQ Swim, which costs $84, and the matching Sand Dune Basic Ruched Bottoms, which cost $68. Both pieces come in 20 different colors.

The brand recently dropped its Indie Sky collection, which features some of its most popular bikinis, including the one Jessica wore in a denim pattern.