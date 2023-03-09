Model Jessica Thompson has to keep her portfolio up to date with an array of stunning bikini photos, lingerie shots, and close-up pictures that show off her natural complexion.

With over 33,000 followers on her Instagram page, she is well on her way to becoming an influencer on top of her successful modeling career and frequently posts endorsements.

She’s part of the Select Model Miami agency and recently joined The INDUSTRY Los Angeles, which they happily celebrated by posting a picture of her to their Instagram.

Jessica is keeping busy and recently shared a shot of herself lounging by a pool in sunny Los Angeles, California. She looked sexy and confident as she stared down at the camera.

She sat with her knees huddled up to her chest as if there was a bit of a chill in the air and covered herself with a tiny white sheet as she wrapped her arms into her stomach.

Her blonde hair was thrown over her face giving off Victoria’s Secret bombshell vibes, and it slightly cascaded down her shoulders. Her blue eyes peeked out from behind her blonde hair, looking absolutely smoldering against the contrast.

Jessica had fairly natural makeup with a bit of mascara on her eyes and dark pink lipstick that flattered her skin tone.

She captioned the post, “Ignored,” though it was hard to do that with how stunning she looked.

Jessica Thompson appeared in a TAG Heuer advertisement

A few weeks ago, Jessica shared a post promoting TAG Heuer, a luxury watch brand synonymous with Formula 1 racing.

Jessica was seen in a clinging black dress and posing alongside an orange Porsche Carrera, mixing classy and chic with sporty and intense.

The model was seen walking away from the car in the first shot in the carousel, checking her watch as she did so, and later laying back on top of the car with her legs elongated.

She wore black high heels that gave her an edgier appearance and even wore the watch on her ankle for an artistic, Vogue-worthy look.

TAG Heuer is synonymous with Formula 1 racing

TAG Heuer recently released the new edition of the Monza Flyback Chronometer watch, a carbon case material with a 42mm diameter, costing $13,850.00.

The brand also has a Formula 1 collection featuring men’s and women’s watches in 37 varieties and colors.

For those who want a more eye-catching piece, the Quartz Chronograph features a red face and wristband, costing $1,850.

In the most exclusive part of the collection, the brand collaborated with Mario Kart and released a limited edition piece that costs $25,600.