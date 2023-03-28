Model Jessica Thompson showed her skills in a recent magazine photoshoot in which she enjoyed some pre-summer sun and sand.

The blonde bombshell posed in stunning shots that showed her perching on top of a four-wheeler on the beach as the sun hit her in a most flattering angle.

The four-wheeler was parked right in front of the clear blue ocean on the enviably warm day, adding a little something extra to an otherwise average swimwear shoot.

She wore a black one-piece swimsuit with one strap on the side along with a gray, black, and white jacket from Christian Dior. The jacket is similar to the Reversible Long Down Jacket, which costs $7,100, and the Reversible Cropped Down Jacket, which costs $5,900.

The model sat on top of the four-wheeler in several different poses as she looked down at the camera with an intense gaze. Her blonde beach waves were thrown up into a messy bun, matching the energy of the natural environment around her.

She captioned the shot, “Fast or slow?”

Jessica Thompson has appeared in L’Officiel magazine several times

Jessica was taking pictures for L’Officiel, a Paris-based fashion magazine that has already extended its reach to several different countries, including the Netherlands, Mexico, and Australia.

As one of the oldest fashion magazines, L’Officiel is as native to France as some of its staple foods. The publication launched the careers of some of the world’s biggest designers, including Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga, Christian Dior, and Yves St. Laurent.

She’s appeared in L’Officiel a few different times, with her last shoot being exercise themed. She wore a black top with massively ruffled sleeves and the Stretch Lycra Logoed Leggings from Tom Ford, which cost $360.

Jessica was seen lifting red weights and was once again on the beach, though it was a bit of a strange environment for exercising.

She captioned the post with a simple muscle emoji and shared three different shots in various poses.

Jessica wore a bikini from Sommer Swim while in St. Barths

When she’s not posing for major magazines, Jessica does occasionally find time for a vacation, having previously spent time in St. Barths.

She was pictured standing on textured rocks at the beach in a blue shiny bikini from the swimwear brand Sommer Swim.

Though Jessica’s exact bikini doesn’t appear to be available anymore, there is one in a similar bright blue called the Rylee Olympus Balconette Bikini with a top that costs $109, and bottoms in a Brazilian style that cost $89.

The brand recently launched the new Arabesque Collection, which features bikinis in silky fabrics with incredibly bright colors, such as a golden yellow called Turmeric.

The brand counts Max Verstappen’s girlfriend Kelly Piquet, swimsuit model Cindy Prado, and singer Jesse James Decker as fans.

Keep an eye on Jessica’s Instagram for all her future professional photoshoots and magazine looks.