Izabel Goulart sported a green bikini to support Brazil in the World Cup. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley

Izabel Goulart showed off her sensational bikini body as she showed support for her home country ahead of their World Cup faceoff against South Korea.

Known for her work as a Victoria’s Secret model and for appearing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Izabel once again sported a bikini. However, this time it wasn’t between the pages of a magazine or on the catwalk, but simply for her social media followers, which include 4.5 million on Instagram alone.

Izabel wore a silky green bikini that featured barely-there bottoms that emphasized her small waist, and a top with spaghetti straps that bore the cheeky message, “Made in Brazil” on the front.

She threw on a white and blue striped button-down shirt that hung off her arms as she threw her head back, and lifted her leg, giving the appearance of a ballerina or a graceful yogi.

Izabel stood next to a surfboard on the white sands of the beach in Doha, looking enthusiastic as she showed off her glowing tan.

She kept her hair back in a ponytail, which was most likely due to the tropical temperatures, and wore a pair of sporty sunglasses.

In a close-up selfie from down below, Izabel showed off her matching yellow manicure as she smiled under the clear blue sky.

In the last photo in the carousel, she struck a similar pose to the first one but faced the front to show off her incredibly toned abs.

Izabel was supporting her home country of Brazil in the World Cup, writing in the caption, “Made in Brazil 🇧🇷 Who else is excited for today’s match ?”

Izabel Goulart supported her home country of Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar

Just a day later, the model showed off a pair of bright yellow spandex shorts with a matching yellow sports top, making sure she supported her homeland in its national colors.

She paired the look with bright yellow socks that said “Brazil” on them and a pair of white and green Nike sneakers. Izabel was seen holding the Brazil flag behind her as she looked out over the soccer field from a private area.

She captioned her fun shots, “What can you say? It’s BRASIIIIIL!!!! 😝😎,” obviously feeling proud of her team.

She must have had a good night, as Brazil went home with a 4-1 victory over rivals South Korea.

Though, it wasn’t all smiles for the model, as her fiance Kevin Trapp is the backup goalie for Germany, who was shockingly sent home after a 2-1 loss to Japan.

Izabel does pilates and kickboxing to keep fit

Judging from her recent bikini pictures, Izabel keeps her physique incredibly toned, and it’s obvious she works out and eats healthy, but what exactly does she do?

In November 2019, she shared her diet and fitness routines with Elle Australia, telling the publication she does pilates, kickboxing, running, and body-weight training.

She revealed to the publication, “I tell my trainers… to train me like I will become a professional in that sport. If you have focus, motivation [and] dedication, you can accomplish your goals.”

As for her diet? She told the magazine she tries to keep things as basic as she can, eating mostly protein, vegetables, and carbs. Izabel says she eats well, not to look good, but for her own happiness. She said, “I don’t wake up everyday thinking I have to look good, but I wake up everyday thinking I want to feel happy.”