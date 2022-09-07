Model Helena Christensen shares throwback bikinis

Helena Christensen shared some photos to show off some old-school bikini looks. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Helena Christensen is feeling nostalgic with her newest set of throwback bikini snaps.

The Danish model, 53, is known for sharing glamour shots from her younger years with social media followers.

Recently, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel uploaded a series of photos that showed her rocking a few vintage bikinis for different photo shoots.

In one photo, Helena was seen with her young face glaring at the camera while wearing a long sleeve indigo crop top.

The slightly sheer top showed off the model’s midsection, which was met with a pair of high-rise matching bottoms with a seemingly mesh design on the hips.

The photo seemed to be for a spread in Allure, as the magazine was tagged in the photo on her Instagram Stories and was accompanied by text typically seen in the publication.

Pic credit: @helenachristensen/Instagram

Helena Christensen shows off her physique in throwback bikini photos

The blue-eyed beauty also shared another throwback shot of her looking off into the distance while rocking an entirely different attire.

Helena sported an intricately-designed black bandeau top and matching bikini bottoms that primarily showed off her slim, toned figure.

Overtop, the model paired the black suit with a sheer, blue and pink floral coverup that featured buttons all the way up the center. Although the floor-length dress had the option to be full-coverage, Helena simply had one button fastened — therefore allowing her to highlight the pieces underneath.

Pic credit: @helenachristensen/Instagram

Helena also tagged the photo with the Allure Instagram handle.

Helena Christensen shares vintage glamour shots to honor photographer

Over the holiday weekend, Helena also shared a series of throwback photos on her Instagram feed to honor late photographer Peter Lindbergh.

She posted a swipe-through that contained many diverse black-and-white photos of her as a young model.

In her caption, she gave Peter credit for his talent as a photographer and commemorated his accomplishments in the industry.

“Working with Peter meant immersing yourself into an imaginary story, falling in love with aliens, strolling down the streets of Paris in the 1920s, performing in a circus troupe in Arles, being in a motorcycle gang in Brooklyn, living a decadent artist life in Morocco .. or it meant just being all the versions of yourself going through a myriad of emotions,” Helena wrote.

She continued, “We lost Peter 3 years ago but those stories are forever with me and the impact they had on my career and life is something I will always be grateful for.”