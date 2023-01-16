Model Helena Christensen is gorgeous in her latest swimwear photoshoot. Pic credit: @helenachristensen/Instagram

Danish supermodel and photographer Helena Christensen’s beauty never fades, and her latest photoshoot is proof.

The stunning brunette has a likeness for vintage and vintage-styled clothing and always looks like a dream when modeling old styles.

In her latest photo share, the model wore an array of vintage-looking swimsuits, both two-pieces and one-pieces, as she posed in a few different spots within a New York room.

The decor added to the vintage theme of the shoot as she was backed by a floral couch, wide windows, a full bookshelf, and a stunning area rug. The room also featured a radiator, adding to the vintage vibes.

Her hair curled perfectly to frame her face as she gave the camera smiles along with a few thoughtful expressions.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the post, “Rear window,” and tagged photographer Kat Irlin and stylist Dawson Hiegert. Whether or not the shoot was a reference to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 film Rear Window is unknown, but the aesthetic matches perfectly.

Helena Christensen: Supermodel, photographer, and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador

Helena has been involved with the UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, for several years and was made a Goodwill Ambassador in June 2019.

According to the UNHCR website, Helena’s presence has helped raise awareness, given her recognizable face and her ability to use her photography and creative skills to tell the stories of refugees.

Over the years, Helena has frequently traveled with the UNHCR and met many refugees who have fled violence and persecution.

She has shared her experiences through her social media accounts as well as through media outlets all around the world, bringing a lot of awareness to the struggles and strengths of refugees and their communities.

Helana Christensen’s workouts are anything but normal

If Helena’s social media posts are any indication of her lifestyle, one thing is certain: She doesn’t stick to the norm for almost anything.

From time to time, the supermodel shares her quirky and unique workouts with her followers on social media, proving that the best way to work out is to have fun while doing it.

One key favorite in her workouts is to do a variety of different things, such as skipping, squat jumps, and even showing off her ability to squat on a surf balance board (she makes it look easy).

However, she also likes slower movements, such as yoga, and it’s even better if she can do yoga outside, as she likes to incorporate nature into her workouts.

In a separate post, she revealed that her favorite workouts are “springing through a forest, swimming in rivers or hiking up a mountain.”

But she knows sometimes workouts have to be inside, and she has her favorites indoors as well: boxing and conditioning.

It’s clear that Helena has no plans of slowing down any time soon as she continues her modeling work along with her work with the United Nations and her own business venture, the brand and pawn shop Staerk and Christensen.