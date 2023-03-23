Model Hailey Grice is all about the swimwear and lingerie pictures on her social media pages, though she also posts stunning selfies while showing off her intense eyes.

The brunette bombshell is just 23 years old but has already made a career out of being an influencer and content creator, so it’s no surprise that with her dedicated nature, she has already amassed a million followers on her main page.

Clearly naturally confident, she posts precisely what she wants regardless of the opinions of others. She told The Daily Front Row, “I always create my content my way and I take people’s opinions with a grain of salt.”

In her most recent Instagram Story, she stuck to the aesthetic she does best with a bikini picture as she stood tall and gazed at the camera with a serious look.

She wore a mauve-colored string bikini that was a basic style with a halter neck and strings along the sides of the bottoms.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She accessorized with some delicate gold jewelry, including a bracelet and a small pendant necklace.

Her dark blonde hair was parted in the middle and looked incredibly healthy as she allowed it to fall down her back, while her makeup featured a light, beige eyeshadow and long lashes.

Hailey Grice posed in her living room in a string bikini. Pic credit: @haileygrice/Instagram

Hailey Grice wore a floral bra and underwear set from Lounge Underwear

Being an influencer with so many followers gains her a lot of momentum in the social media world, meaning lots of endorsements.

One of the brands that show up the most on her page, and likely why she has so many lingerie shots, is Lounge Underwear.

Last summer, she was seen standing up in her bedroom in a short clip and falling back onto her bed as a sound played in the background in which she could mouth, “I’m obsessed.”

She definitely wanted to make that a point, as she also wrote in the caption, “I’m obsessed with this set @loungeunderwear.”

Hailey wore a white bra and matching white underwear that featured a watercolor rose pattern throughout. They were mesh in some areas and featured lace detailing on the sides.

She was wearing the Floral Mesh Balcony Bra & Thong Set, which has been marked down from $60 to $58.50 and comes in lilac, blue, and yellow as well.

Hailey wore Lounge Underwear for a shoot outdoors

Just a month before, she had taken her love of lingerie outdoors as she posed in front of a bike, though she didn’t get on it.

She wrote in the caption, “let’s go for a ride 🌼🚲 @loungeunderwear,” and shared two photos in the post and a short video clip in which she played with her hair.

She appeared to be wearing the Sheer Floral Balcony Bra & Thong Set, which has been marked down from $65 to $58.50 and comes in pink as well.

Model Kara Del Toro was wearing the set on the Lounge Underwear website.

The intimate brand is having a Birthday Sale with lingerie sets on sale for up to 60 percent off, though the majority are between 10 and 20% off.

Keep an eye on Hailey’s Instagram page for more lingerie shots and perhaps a discount code from the brand.