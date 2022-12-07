Georgina Mazzeo looks ravishing in her brown, eye-catching ensemble. Pic credit: @georginamazzeo/Instagram

Georgina Mazzeo enjoyed a nice little stroll while she modeled and posed in the developments of Miami, Florida.

The beautiful model and now fitness enthusiast certainly didn’t shy away from the camera as she instead soaked up the spotlight.

It goes without saying, that the model can certainly pull off any look and this photoshoot was no exception.

Georgina was spotted posing for an array of photographs as she modeled in Fashion Nova’s newer fall pieces.

As she posed, the camera captured a variety of striking shots as she executed the fit incredibly well and with complete ease.

Georgina was kind enough to share the timeless shots with her 4.7 million Instagram followers.

Georgina Mazzeo stuns in chocolate catsuit

When it comes to trendy, stylish fits topped off with a confident attitude, Georgina checks all of the boxes.

The Fashion Nova representative does an outstanding job when it comes to modeling and really selling their latest collections.

In one of her most recent posts, Georgina was styled in a solid chocolate brown catsuit. The sleeveless suit featured a ribbed texture along with a slight turtleneck-like design at the top. Furthermore, the catsuit hugged Georgina’s hourglass shape perfectly while accentuating all of her finest features.

She coordinated the suit with a matching chocolate brown leather jacket that incorporated gold accents.

Shen then added a pair of light brown ankle boots into the mix which in the end gave her a little extra height.

She further accessorized with a cute chestnut-colored handbag that featured a gold link chain for the handle. She also styled in a pair of brown-tinted sunglasses that she left over her eyes for some of the shots.

Georgina’s hair shined beautifully in all of the pictures as she wore her long locks down while they naturally flowed down her body.

To finalize the fit, she went with a more natural, sun-kissed look. She wore some light mascara, along with a nude, shimmery eyeshadow across her lids. She added some touches of bronzer while she completed her face with a nude, matte lip.

She simply captioned the post, “Pick only one 😏 I read them 🤎 @FashionNova.”

Georgina Mazzeo teams up with Alo during Miami Art Week

In another recent post, Georgina attended Miami’s Art Week where she was exclusively invited and further joined by the whole Alo family.

Alo is a high-end athletic brand that offers modern fashion with high-quality fabrics.

The brand was first created back in 2007 in L.A., and since, the company has seen much growth over the years along with thousands and thousands of happy, returning customers.

For this particular event, Alo joined Miami Art Week while Georgina also joined in on the fun as she helped represent the brand and everything it stands for.

It comes as no surprise that Georgina looked stunning once again as she represented the brand by gearing up in their full athletic attire.

She sported a matching pastel pink athletic set which highlighted her slender yet toned physique.

She was captured wearing their one-shoulder sports bra along with their high-waisted athletic leggings.

In the second slide, Georgina sat along the Alo-branded pool while a black surfboard with a white Alo logo on it made an appearance in the background.

It seemed as though Georgina thoroughly enjoyed the event while simultaneously helping Alo spread their inspiring mission.

Overall, the model looked stellar while simultaneously providing her fans with some breathtaking content.

Fans came out to show their love for both Georgina and Miami’s Art Week as the post secured over 84k likes.