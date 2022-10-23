Model Georgina Mazzeo is gorgeous in a small bikini at the beach. Pic credit: @georginamazzeo/Instagram

Model Georgina Mazzeo recently gave a glimpse of her amazingly toned body while in a bikini at the beach.

The model’s tiny bikini had light blue straps and featured a nude-colored fabric for the majority of the swimsuit that had bits of silver stitching on top. The suit perfectly allowed Georgina’s curves and toned physique to take center stage.

Georgina wore her long and dark brown hair down, and let it cascade down to her mid back. Her stunning tresses whisked back and around her face in the wind. Her makeup was beautiful with red lips, rosy cheeks, and a touch of mascara.

The online influencer relaxed at the beach with an umbrella overhead, white sands beneath her, and people all around her doing the same thing. It seemed like the perfect destination for the model to unwind.

Georgina moved the camera around her in the video to show off the entirety of her bikini and picturesque surroundings. She perfected the art of smiling with her eyes as she brought the camera closer to her face and positioned one hand elegantly under her chin.

Overall Georgina’s look was calm, confident, and ready for a fun day at the beach. The video was reposted by @athletesandinfluencers to Instagram on Sunday.

Georgina Mazzeo was Catwoman in a leather leotard

Georgina stunned in a tight-fitting leather leotard that featured a plunging neckline, long sleeves with gloves, and a buckle around the waist. The model wore black tights underneath the leotard that further accentuated her amazing legs.

The influencer wore a mask with a cat eye shape framing her eyes, and with cat ears at the top. The mask included metal spikes sticking up from it to give this Catwoman a bit of an extra edge.

Georgina also had fake blood oozing from her bottom lip, so that the look was even more perfect for spooky season. The amazing look earned over 247,000 likes on Instagram.

Georgina proves that long skirts can also be sexy

In yet another stunning post, Georgina shared a beautiful photo in a long skirt and tiny crop top that showed off her incredible abs. She looked absolutely amazing in the outfit, which she accessorized with a simple silver necklace, a couple of bracelets, and a ring.

Translated into English, the star’s caption asked if long skirts could also be sexy. The answer is clearly yes, at least if she’s wearing it.

The post earned the gorgeous influencer over 166,000 likes.