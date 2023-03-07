Venezuelan model Georgina Mazzeo started her career out by winning Miss Táchira in 2013, a regional pageant, and later going on to compete for the Miss Venezuela title. From there, she said her modeling career took off with several more opportunities.

She moved to Miami in 2016 and, in 2019, walked the runways at New York Fashion Week, cementing her career as a model and earning her 4.9 million Instagram followers.

The brunette bombshell posted a recent shot to her Instagram Stories in which she appeared to be having tons of fun in the sun in a blue bikini top.

The light blue color entirely flattered her skin tone, adding an extra bit of glow, and she looked to be happily basking in warm Florida temperatures despite it being March.

She puckered up to the camera in a flirty gesture, appearing to be thoroughly enjoying the blue skies overhead.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Due to the intense sun, she wore a straw hat on her head, giving off major vacation vibes, and wore natural makeup with just a bit of dark purple lipstick.

Georgina Mazzeo wore a blue bikini from Fashion Nova

Her blue swimsuit is called the Over The Water 2 Piece Bikini and is currently marked down from $34.99 to $24.49 as it’s part of the sitewide 30-80% off sale on Fashion Nova.

Georgina Mazzeo puckered up for a stunning shot in a blue bikini. Pic credit: @georginamazzeo/Instagram

On top of having a massive sale, the fast fashion giant has just dropped several new Spring pieces, and many of them are in bright neon colors or muted pastels.

The Roses On Roses Mesh Mini Dress has been marked down to $20.99 and features a clinging bodice, ruching throughout, and a cut-out under the chest, making the top part look like a strapless bikini. It comes in white as well as red and black.

Georgina is a Fashion Nova ambassador and shares the brand’s outfits frequently

Georgina is an ambassador for Fashion Nova, and almost every outfit on her Instagram feed has a tag from the brand.

Her most recent picture, in which she’s wearing a denim jumpsuit, is from Fashion Nova, and she left her long brunette hair down to be blown behind her with a fan as she stared down the camera.

She posted several poses and looked incredibly fashionable while keeping it simple with minimal makeup and no accessories.

Her jumpsuit is similar to the Robyn Denim Jumpsuit in Medium Wash that appears on Fashion Nova and costs $23.99.

In mid-January, the Venezuelan beauty struck several poses in a quirky button-up vest and matching high-waisted pants, which were both from Fashion Nova.

She wore chic dark sunglasses and a matching purse as she posed outside of a house, looking like she was in a high-fashion magazine like Vogue.

She captioned the shot, “Ame este outfitcito de jueves y ustedes? 😏” meaning, “I love this Thursday outfit, and you guys?”

Keep an eye on Georgina’s Instagram page for more outfit inspiration and perhaps to get her diet tips.