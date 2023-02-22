Gabrielle Epstein is a successful influencer and bikini model with a page full of swimsuit shots, sandy beaches, and stunning views.

It’s easy to say her Instagram aesthetic is swimwear with a dash of travel as she frequently poses in some of the world’s most beautiful places.

The influencer, who has amassed a staggering 3 million followers, put her enviable curves front and center in an exquisite dark green bikini that flattered her bronzed glow.

Her top was a halter neck and featured a longer string that wrapped around her taut tummy with gold jewels on the ends. Her matching bottoms were a simple style that flattered her physique and accentuated her hourglass waist.

She accessorized with several heavier necklaces including one with a cross and left her makeup fresh and natural with a light pink lip. Her hair was soaking wet and cascading down her back after what must have been a refreshing dip in the water.

Gabby must have been feeling confident as she took a selfie of herself in a mirror, and posted a second photo in the Instagram carousel that featured a floral mosaic around it. Her third picture simply showed the same shot at a closer range.

Clearly, she didn’t feel words were necessary as she captioned the shot with the astrological sign Pisces.

Gabrielle Epstein endorsed Pretty Little Thing, a fast-fashion retailer

Being that her social media is going so strong, the model frequently endorses a variety of brands with one of her favorites being Pretty Little Thing.

The U.K. brand is a fast fashion clothing retailer owned by Boohoo Group that has pretty much everything any buyer could want. From denim to activewear, and swimwear to dresses, the brand has it all with a pretty pink aesthetic as well.

Currently, the brand is holding a massive sale with 50% off everything and even an extra 10% discount for new customers.

Gabby took a selfie in her bathroom mirror wearing a black bikini from the brand that featured underwire cups, spaghetti straps, and simple bottoms.

She captioned her selfie, “fav black bikini from @prettylittlething,” making sure she tagged them for prospective customers.

Gabrielle is also a fan of Lounge Underwear

Of course, she supports several other brands as well, with another favorite being lingerie giant Lounge Underwear.

She has posed several times on her social media feed in lace, romantic pieces from the brand. One of her most recent shots was from October when it appeared she was ready for Valentine’s Day months early in a little red number.

She wore a bright red bra with lace trim and matching bottoms with strings on the side. Gabby put her hair up into a clip as she stood against a white wall, so the cherry color stood out even more.

Best-sellers from the brand include Cecily Intimates Set which is also a red lace ensemble that features a garter belt and costs $95, as well as the similar Kaia Intimates Set that has a corset and costs $85.