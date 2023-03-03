Norwegian model Frida Aasen showed she’s a great friend as she posted a birthday tribute with a picture from a past scuba diving excursion.

The former Victoria’s Secret model, who walked in the famous fashion show in 2017 and 2018, wore a black bikini that featured white spaghetti straps and white trim as she wrapped an arm around her friend.

The pair stood in the clear blue ocean surrounded by what appeared to be sharks as a green island and blue sky were seen in the background.

They wore scuba diving goggles as they looked happily at the camera, clearly enjoying their tourist activity. Frida had wet hair and so did her friend, and despite being completely makeup-free, her skin tone looked absolutely radiant.

She wished her pal a happy birthday, writing below the photo, “Happy birthday to this angel [white heart emoji][celebration emoji][cake emoji] Love you [red heart emoji] @cindymello.”

Though she didn’t mention the location, she had previously shared the photo on February 1 along with several other vacation pictures from Acapulco, Mexico.

Frida Aasen and her friend enjoyed a scuba diving excursion sporting black bikinis. Pic credit: @frida_aasen/Instagram

Frida Aasen enjoyed a vacation to Acapulco, Mexico

Frida shared several other enviable pictures from the vacation at the beginning of the month, including a black-and-white shot in which she was seen meditating on a massive sailboat.

The model, who has previously appeared in advertisements for Tory Burch, Nasty Gal, and H&M, sat right in the middle of the photo for an aesthetically pleasing look. She had her legs crossed and her hands in a meditative position as she closed her eyes and looked peaceful.

She captioned the shot, “tranquil @alo 😌.”

Frida was seen in a sports bra and spandex shorts, which she tagged as being from Alo, a celebrity and influencer favorite brand.

Frida exercises at the Alo exercise studio in the brand’s activewear

Just a week later, Frida was seen getting in a sweaty workout at the Alo exercise studios where she did pull-downs with a rope machine, Pilates moves with a band, and hip thrusts with a bar.

She wore light grey activewear that consisted of a cropped tank top and leggings, which are a new addition to the Alo website.

The top was the Alosoft Ribbed Shimmer Chic Bra Tank, which retails for $105, and features thicker crossed straps in the back. Her leggings were the Alosoft Ribbed High-Waist Shimmer Legging, which cost $165.

To endorse the brand, Frida wrote that she was giving her followers some “mid-week motivation” while tagging Alo in the caption.

The Alo brand has increased dramatically in the last few years, and they now have men’s and women’s activewear as well as accessories, beauty products, an at-home fitness app, and studios all across the United States.

It’s a brand with several ambassadors including Bachelor Nation favorite Caelynn Miller-Keyes and former Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio.