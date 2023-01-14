Emily Tanner looks gorgeous as she enjoys a little fun in the sun while modeling in her teeny bikini. Pic credit: @emilyytanner/Instagram

Emily Tanner seemed to leave all her worries aside as she geared up in her bikini to enjoy some time in the sun.

The California resident tagged her location in Los Angeles as she modeled for the camera underneath a clear blue sky.

Emily sat propped up in her beach chair, and she then adjusted her hair while looking out into the distance.

Alongside the model sat a couple of refreshing drinks while a large white wall filled with greenery towered over her in the background.

Luckily for fans, the 28-year-old shared the glowing shots with her 843k followers via Instagram.

This was another great demonstration of Emily’s naturally compelling personality and fine beauty.

Emily Tanner shares some killer sunny views in her striped bikini

In the first slide, Emily was captured wearing a zebra-printed bikini set. The matching set included a classic bikini top with two thin spaghetti straps firmly tied around her neck.

The bottoms were also a classic fit as the string bikini rested gently along her hips, accentuating her slender physique.

Emily coordinated the stylish set with a pair of oversized sunglasses that protected her eyes from the sun that beamed down.

She then added a dainty gold necklace, a couple of gold bracelets, and a small pair of hoop earrings.

Emily left her hair down for the occasion as her blonde waves flowed beautifully down her back.

The young celeb seemed to be enjoying her sunny getaway she sported a slight smile for the mesmerizing shots.

She captioned the post, “Top hotels in Cabo/MEX, Hawaii, Caribbean, GO.”

Emily Tanner is a proud Celsius ambassador

When it comes to receiving a little boost of daily energy, Emily certainly knows where to turn to.

The blonde beauty is a proud ambassador of Celsius Energy, with whom she’s worked on endless occasions.

Celsius Energy is a company that sells a diverse selection of products that offer a nice caffeine boost without having to experience all of the nasty jitters that usually come with drinking energy products.

However, the company holds a special place in Emily’s heart as she’s been working with the company for quite a while now.

For this particular share, Emily posed in her lofty, modern-styled home while she held her adorable pup in her hand.

The model smiled for the camera as the newest lemon-lime flavored product sat next to her on the counter.

Emily expressed her love for the product while she simultaneously enjoyed her time with the brown and white puppy.

While she promoted the tasty new product, Emily sported a matching dark gray Set Active fit. The fit included a gray sports bra along with a pair of high-waisted athletic shorts.

As usual, the model looked fabulous while stealing the hearts of her fans with this adorable puppy-filled photo shoot for Celsius.

She captioned the post, “Busy these days @celsiusofficial, swipe for the cutest photos at the end. This new flavor is my favorite for sure. *dog had no consumption of Celsius … but wishes she did* #celsiuslivefit #celsius #celsiusambassador.”