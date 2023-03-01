Emily Tanner is certainly not one to carry on with a selfish demeanor. The model is known for doing quite the opposite.

In her latest share, the 28-year-old entrepreneur shocked her fans with not only her wardrobe selection but with her request as well.

Emily was kind enough to reach out to her 840,000 followers via Instagram and further asked them what kind of content they wanted to see more of.

The caption read, “Did a question on my story yesterday asking what people want to see more of. I was beyond excited when most of the answers were outfits with links and fashion advice. (Some hair and makeup too).”

It came as no surprise that Emily’s DM’s were flooded with excited fans as they happily answered the question.

Even more so, the blonde beauty seemed incredibly satisfied with the answers, as she expressed that most of them wanted her to continue posting her stylish outfits along with adding some fashion advice when necessary.

Emily Tanner is beautiful in her brown minidress

The California resident excitedly took to her Instagram with the question as she also uploaded an array of stellar shots.

In the first slide, Emily was photographed leaning back in her brown minidress while she kneeled close to the ground.

The long-sleeved minidress featured cute bell sleeves and a sheer design throughout the fabric. The dress also included a small cut-out that was located on each side of Emily’s hip.

For her footwear essentials, the blonde beauty went with a pair of cream-colored boots. The leather boots fell just short of Emily’s knees while they also incorporated a unique design along the fabric.

In some of the other slides, the multi-talented celeb was seen wearing the same stylish outfit as she accessorized with an assortment of gold earrings and necklaces.

Emily decided to pull her long locks back into a ponytail for this photoshoot, while her makeup looked flawless, per usual.

The rest of the post read, “One of my favorite shoe brands is @schutzoficial, such good quality shoes. ‘Pricy’ but not as expensive as luxury designer brands. Worth it 100%.”

Emily Tanner is beautiful in her black swimsuit as she promotes Celsius

It comes as no surprise that the multi-talented celeb is a proud partner of Celsius Energy and has been for quite some time now.

Celsius Energy is a company that sells a variety of tasty products that offer the perfect amount of caffeine, hence why the model enjoys the drink so much.

Emily and Celsius have teamed up a handful of times in the past, and in this Instagram share, Emily even brought her tasty drink out of the country with her.

The blonde beauty was captured on her luxurious boat while she posed along the spacious staircase.

Per usual, Emily was spotted with a Tropical Vibe Celsius in her hand while she stared off into the sunset.

As she posed, the model wore a gorgeous black swimsuit. The swimsuit featured a low-cut neckline along with an array of cut-out designs throughout the suit.

Emily’s hair was left in light waves that trickled down one side of her body while she rocked a gorgeous, sun-kissed face.

The caption read, “Can’t even leave the country without my @celsiusofficial.”

Fans can shop the wide selection of tasty Celsius energy drinks online through their website or at select stores. Fans should also follow Celsius on Instagram to keep to date with the latest news and releases.