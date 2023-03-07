Another day means another swimsuit shoot, at least for model and influencer Emily Elizabeth.

Known for her stunning bikini shots and even more incredible curves, the blonde bombshell greeted her fans on Tuesday morning with a bright and early photo shoot.

Simply writing “Hi,” on the left side of her Instagram Story share, Elizabeth left herself front and center for a sneak peek of the shoot.

The model went with a natural makeup look and kept her hair parted in the center, her blonde locks flowing down her back.

For the photos, Emily sported a black bikini with white trim. The bottoms appeared to have a standard bikini cut, while the top featured a plunging neckline.

Her tanned skin shone against the all-white background, where just a glimpse of the photography equipment could be seen behind her. Emily was definitely the focal point of this outtake.

Emily Elizabeth’s Instagram Story where she poses in a bikini. Pic credit: @emmilyelizabethh/Instagram

Emily’s excellent bikini bod is the result of some intense workouts that include hitting the Pilates studio.

Emily Elizabeth gets fit with Pilates

During her Pilates workouts, Emily focuses on many areas of her body and uses different workout equipment to keep herself toned.

Some core areas that the model focuses on are her hamstrings, glutes, and obliques, all necessary to get the perfect model curves.

Emily has incorporated reformers into her workouts, which is a piece of equipment generally used in pilates with a moving platform and resistance bands to add more intensity to the routine.

Emily has clearly mastered the reformer, as her skill on the machine makes the rigorous workout look easy!

Emily Elizabeth is toned in her SKIMS

Although Emily is most frequently seen in bikinis and looks great while wearing them, sometimes she steps into the realm of shapewear and undergarments, even wearing Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand.

Just before Valentine’s Day, the blonde beauty shared a stunning Manhattan skyline and her toned physique as she perched on a window ledge.

She sported a matching nude SKIMS set that hugged her figure perfectly — proving the shapewear brand’s ability.

Though she didn’t note which pieces she was wearing, the bra appears to be the Weightless Scoop Bra in Clay, which retails for $58.

The underwear is similar to SKIMS Sculpting Mid Waist Brief, which retails for $32 and is the same color as the Weightless Scoop Bra.

One thing’s certain, Emily Elizabeth is the perfect model to promote sales for the shapewear brand, with her killer curves stealing the show.