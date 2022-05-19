Model Elsa Hosk shows off braless post baby body in bikini with pigtails

Elsa Hosk poses in a bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/koffel

Elsa Hosk graces the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Greece, and she wore an assortment of 60s-inspired outfits featuring bicycles, bikinis, pigtails, and cigarettes.

The 33-year-old model, who gave birth to a daughter last February has been back on her grind. It is not the first time that Elsa covered Harper’s Bazaar Greece — she graced the cover of the August 2020 edition, photographed by friend Yulia Gorbachenko.

Elsa channeled the period perfectly as she served looks in her toned body that she worked hard to achieve. Elsa has been open about her sobriety, journey into motherhood, and transition out of the pandemic.

Elsa Hosk Victoria’s Secret model covers Harper’s Bazaar Greece

For the second time in as many years, Elsa appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Greece.This time, Elsa channeled a 60s vibe which may explain the cigarette in Elsa’s mouth.

She shared photos from the spread with her 7.7 million followers, who flooded the post with likes and comments.

Elsa lounged in a chair, wearing a string bikini that showed off her obliques and perfect abs. She had a cigarette in her mouth, but it was likely a prop.

In another photo, Elsa was on the beach in a green retro bodysuit as she straddled a bicycle with her hair in pigtails and 60s sunglasses on her face.

Elsa went braless, and her long legs were on full display.

Elsa captioned the post, “A new fav✨ @harpersbazaargreece by @adamfranzino,” indicating the picture was her newest favorite and shouting out photographer Adam Franzino. The shoot was styled by stylist Katie Mossman.

Elsa wore Celine on the cover as her scoop neck, monogrammed bikini showed off her taut abs. She wore an unbuttoned men’s shirt over a bikini and a hat.

Harper’s Bazaar Greece also shared photos from the retro shoot.

Elsa Hosk had a daughter last February

Elsa and her partner Tom Daly welcomed their first child, daughter Tuulikki Joan, in February 2021. She discussed motherhood, the pandemic, and mental health with Harper’s Bazaar.

Elsa was honest with the magazine. She said she had previously been scared to have a baby because of the stigma in the fashion world. “I had always been scared of having a baby because I grew up in this industry where after 30, you were ‘over’ as a model. But today, the fashion industry is so different.”

She took a holistic approach to birth and used an acupuncturist to induce labor rather than hospital drugs. She said the hypnobirthing, doula, and acupuncture worked. Elsa called her birthing experience the “most intense, hardest, empowering experience” of her entire life.

Elsa shared insight about the benefits of motherhood, explaining, “Being a mother, I think, adds to that; it gives you a new lane, a new dimension, a new understanding, and a new perspective.”

Elsa is ever-evolving and continuing to put out quality work.