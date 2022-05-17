Model Elsa Hosk gives rear view in leggy side reveal

Elsa Hosk gave her fans a sneak peek at her enviably-toned body, allowing her entire right side to be on full display as she showed off her bare leg and bum in an open robe. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Elsa Hosk may be a mom of a one-year-old baby girl, but the Swedish-born model has ensured that any signs of her pregnancy have been erased from view.

The 33-year-old stunner boasts a healthy career in the modeling industry, having garnered a coveted spot among Victoria’s Secret elite as one of their now-former Angels and snagging gigs with Dolce & Gabbana, H&M, and Lily Pulitzer, to name a few.

The supermodel has now shared a peek at her toned body for her 7.6 million followers to admire.

Elsa Hosk gives a side-view of her bare leg and booty in exposed robe

Elsa, who recently donned a sexy cowgirl outfit for her appearance at this year’s musical extravaganza known as Coachella, shared a sultry snap to her Instagram stories this week, giving a peek at her flawless figure while clad in an open-faced bathrobe.

With only her right side truly visible, her face shielded by the angle of the lens, Elsa wowed as she put her physique on near-full display, showing off her slender leg, toned bum, and smooth torso for her selfie snap.

Elsa Hosk takes a bathroom selfie. Pic credit: @elsahosk/Instagram

The model lengthened herself by bending her right knee outwards and pushing her big toe against the floor for a super seductive angle to give her booty and leg some extra slaying power.

Elsa talked to Harper’s Bazaar about motherhood

Last fall, Elsa sat down with Harper’s Bazaar magazine to chat about her career and her newfound motherhood.

The model told the publication that she had been scared to have a baby as she feared it might mean the end of her career but discovered that she was just as successful following the birth of daughter Tuulikki Joan Daly, whom she shares with her basketball husband, Tom Daly.

“I had always been scared of having a baby because I grew up in this industry where after 30, you were ‘over’ as a model. But today, the fashion industry is so different,” Elsa said.

She later added that modeling has morphed over the years to be more than just about looking at a “pretty face.”

“I think consumers have always been interested in more than just a pretty face,” she said. “It’s more about what you stand for, what you’re into that matters now. Being a mother, I think, adds to that; it gives you a new lane, a new dimension, a new understanding, and a new perspective.”