Claudia Romani enjoys the perks of living in Miami, including plenty of beach photo shoots.

The Italian-born model has done her fair share of modeling for various swimsuit brands. This time, she was working with Callista Couture.

She donned a colorful cheetah-print bikini by the Miami-based brand and looked stunning while standing on the beach.

The two-piece highlighted her curvy figure and tan. Claudia left her hair down and only accessorized with a pair of sunglasses to ensure the sun didn’t block her direction.

Claudia has been based in Miami for over a decade, and it appears to be working for her. She has amassed 1.3 million followers by sharing behind-the-scenes photos from shoots, product partnerships, and other fun things on her page.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Photo ops on a sandy beach in swimwear, what could be better?

Pic credit: BACKGRID

Claudia Romani is vegan and cruelty-free

Part of keeping herself fit has been her way of clean eating. Claudia Romani is a vegan and subscribes to the cruelty-free movement.

Finding things around Miami that she can eat and where she can dine isn’t hard, as clean eating has become very popular over the last decade.

Claudia took time to shout out a vegan cake made by a Miami bakery called Raw & Lovely. She wrote, “The awesome chocolate cake you see in my pics is indeed Vegan.. gluten, refined sugar, soy, dairy, eggs or any animal product free. All ingredients including decorations are organic. The perfect swirl of cashew cream, dates, walnuts, and chocolate.”

Claudia Romani partners with fitness app

Keeping in shape is essential to Claudia Romani. She needs to look and feel good to support modeling and do photo shoots for brands. As an influencer, that’s how she makes her money.

Doing paid partnerships is a big thing for many Instagram influencers, and Claudia is part of that world. She teamed up with Flat Tummy Co and promoted their app on her page.

Claudia revealed she was excited about equipment-free workouts and doing more outside than being stuck inside a gym. She was interested in it and shared some of the things she could do with her Instagram followers.

Claudia Romani is keeping herself in shape by eating right and exercising. As she continues to model for swimwear brands and other products, including weight loss supplements and cleanses, she keeps her Instagram feed full of fresh content.

She is living her best life in a bikini on the beaches of Miami.