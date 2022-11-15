Carmella Rose stunned in a revealing swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Carmella Rose was caught soaking up the sun in the Dominican Republic while wearing a brown and white plaid bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Created by the sustainable swimwear brand FAE, Carmella’s fit figure looked out-of-this-world in the revealing swimsuit.

Her enviable curves and sun-kissed skin looked gorgeous, even when covered by a layer of sand.

The brunette beauty looked fresh out of the water with long, wet tresses as she rolled around on her beach towel.

Carmella added a photo of the surrounding palm trees to the carousel, but let’s be honest, no one was stopping to look at the vegetation.

“Holaaa from the DR 🇩🇴,” the 27-year-old bombshell captioned the red-hot share.

Naturally, the post’s comment section lit up, with fellow model and best friend Bree Kleintop writing, “Can’t believe this is my bestie 😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥,” and the swimwear brand FAE remarking, “Our bikinis look amazing on you!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Pic credit: @carmellarose/Instagram

Carmella Rose got dressed in various outfits on camera for Alo partnership

An ambassador for the yoga wear company Alo, Carmella took to social media earlier this month to share some new fall staples for the brand.

The “California-made” model sent hearts racing as she changed into multiple ensembles in front of the camera.

The first outfit included black stretchy pants and a cropped shirt that highlighted her toned tummy and round bottom.

The second look featured a beige ruched top paired with a matching pleated skirt, which she masterfully accessorized.

She captioned the share, “When November 1st hits 🖤☃️ @alo.”

Carmella Rose showed off killer curves in skimpy bikini for birthday love

Carmella sizzled in a skimpy periwinkle bikini to show herself some birthday love last month, and people are still picking their jaws up off the floor.

The barely-there bathing suit featured metallic accents that she accentuated with the addition of a gold belly chain, necklace, earrings, and bracelets.

Her wet hair was slicked back to place all the attention on her flawless face, which appeared almost makeup-free.

She captioned the steamy share, “27 years around the sun 🌞 feeling extremely grateful for this life x 🧚🏽‍♂️♎️.”

Of course, between countless magazine covers and campaigns, Carmella’s days are typically long and busy, but she shared her best tips for winding down with Grazia magazine.

The model said, “I love to just put on my comfiest PJ’s, grab some chamomile tea, and throw on some Netflix.”