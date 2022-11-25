Carmella Rose sizzled in a Caribbean photo dump. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

California model Carmella Rose looked absolutely breathtaking in a recent photo dump, showing off her fit figure in various revealing ensembles.

The steamy snaps came from her recent stay at Melia in the Dominican Republic, which she said was “filled with lots of laughs, all day margaritas & good company.”

In the first two photos, Carmella could be seen wearing a whimsical white skirt and crop top in the sand, her toned tummy visible to the camera.

Her sculpted physique sizzled in its entirety as Carmella clung to the side of a palm tree in a super skimpy striped bikini.

Other photos and videos in the carousel featured tropical views, giant tree swings, and of course, delicious food.

She wrote, “take me back to this Caribbean breeze” in the caption and shared promotional information for the hotel chain’s Black Friday sale, encouraging her followers to book their next vacation.

Oh, but if you thought this was the only jaw-dropping share from the DR on Carmella’s Instagram Page, get ready…

Carmella Rose stunned in revealing blue dress for beachy photo shoot

Carmella dropped it down low in a plunging blue dress with thigh-high slits and statement cut-outs for an unforgettable photo shoot.

The 27-year-old bombshell let the Caribbean breeze work its magic as she struck several high-fashion poses in the risqué number.

She wore minimal makeup and allowed her brunette tresses to cascade down her back for a gorgeously natural look.

Carmella Rose promoted Alo in sexy try-on video of two flattering outfits

In case you haven’t heard, Carmella is a proud ambassador for the yoga wear company Alo, and she’s not shy about broadcasting their products on her social media pages.

The brunette beauty recently shared a few of her favorite fall staples from the brand in an eye-catching Instagram Reel.

Fans watched as she changed into two different ensembles, the first including comfy black pants that hugged her curves and a crop top that showed off her toned tummy.

She rocked a beige shirt with ruching for the second look, pairing it with a matching pleated skirt and knee-high boots.

Anyone who follows Carmella knows all too well that it’s not uncommon for her to promote Alo on her account.

She captioned the share, “When November 1st hits @alo.”

Now, if you were wondering where Carmella’s signature style stems from, she let everyone in on her little secret during an interview with Modeliste Magazine, saying, “My inspiration with the content I create would be somewhere in between 90s vibes mixed with my love of nature.”